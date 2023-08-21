Donald Trump Cancels Scheduled Press Conference Intended to Address Georgia Election Fraud Claims

The highly anticipated news conference where former President Donald Trump had promised to present an "irrefutable report" to refute the accusations against him and 18 others regarding alleged election meddling in Georgia has been canceled. Trump decided to cancel the event in the face of escalating legal troubles and rising worries from his legal staff on the influence of his public announcements on his court battles, per Politico.

Following his recent indictment by a Georgia grand jury, the former president first stated his plan to conduct a significant news conference, set for Monday, to address claims of election fraud and wrongdoing. Trump declared on social media that “A Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference at 11:00 A.M. on Monday of next week in Bedminster, New Jersey."

But a few days after this declaration, Trump abruptly changed his mind. He went on to say in a later Truth Social post on Thursday night: “Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment by a publicity & campaign finance seeking D.A., who sadly presides over a record-breaking Murder & Violent Crime area, Atlanta. Therefore, the News Conference is no longer necessary!”

The decision to cancel the news conference seems to have been made in response to worries expressed by Trump's legal counsel and associates. He had been urged to reconsider the event by members of his legal team, according to reports from The New York Times and ABC News. They argued over how his continuing legal battles, particularly the Georgia case, might be negatively impacted by continued allegations of election fraud, reports NBC News.

Allegations of a massive conspiracy to rig Georgia's presidential election of 2020 are raised in the related indictment. The accusations against Trump and the other 18 defendants were made with a focus on actions taken to hinder the orderly transfer of power. Trump is already facing charges in New York and federal court in connection with payments made to an adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election and events leading up to the Capitol riot on January 6.

Trump's allegations of election fraud have been thoroughly examined and rejected by several courts, state election officials, and federal election officials. After the election, there were several recounts in Georgia, all of which supported President Biden's victory. Judges chosen by Trump have likewise disregarded his accusations of fraud, per NPR.

