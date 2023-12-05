Donald Trump Calls Robert De Niro a 'Total Loser' For His Speech at the Gotham Awards

Robert De Niro came under fire from former President Donald Trump for making divisive remarks about him at an awards ceremony. Furious, De Niro said that some of his speech was censored by Apple, the organizer of Gotham Awards because it included several jabs at the Republican leader. Trump slammed the veteran actor by calling him a "total loser" on his Truth Social account. "Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country," the 2024 presidential hopeful wrote.

Trump continued with the criticism saying, "Robert De Niro is a “mental midget” whose mind is shot, and whose life is a total train wreck. Very much like Crooked Joe Biden, he can’t put two sentences together. The good news is that this crude and very stupid “animal” has lost all credibility!" He added. "He has become unwatchable both in movies and with the Fools that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low-rated afterthought. De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs!"

In the run-up to the 2016 election, the two-time Academy Award winner has been more outspoken in his criticism of the outgoing president. As per The UK Mirror, De Niro pulled out his phone at the awards ceremony to complete his speech with the unedited version. "The beginning of my speech was edited and cut out. I didn’t know about it. So I’m going to say these things – to Apple and thank them, all that. Gothams. Blah blah blah. Apple."

The Red Lights actor added, “The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he’s keeping up the pace with his current campaign of retribution,” De Niro expressed in rage. “With all of his lies, he can’t hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature, and shows his disrespect for example using Pocahontas as a slur,” he added.

As per the Daily Mail, he was present at the glamorous awards ceremony to pay respect to his critically praised film, Killers of the Flower Moon, co-directed with his longtime friend Martin Scorsese. Alongside co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, De Niro accepted the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award on behalf of the movie.

"History isn't history anymore. Truth is not truth. Even facts are being replaced by alternative facts and driven by conspiracy theories and ugliness," De Niro remarked, going back to his former comments. He concluded firmly by calling out the organizers of the show, "I don't really feel like thanking them at all for what they did. How dare they do that, actually? But now I will go to accepting the award."

