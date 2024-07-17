Donald Trump Brutally Torched Over Aggressive ‘Fight’ Chant at RNC Convention: 'Unity My A-s'

After his assassination attempt, former president Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee was greeted with cheers at the RNC Convention; Trump also sported bandages on his right ear. In a loud and coordinated gesture, supporters in the audience raised their fists and screamed 'fight', echoing the cry that Trump himself uttered after being shot at on July 13.

Bone chilling to see at #RNCConvention people chanting "Fight" in unison with one arm punching in the air. Instantly conjures up rallies from 1930's Germany. There is no other way to put it: pic.twitter.com/dTmEEEjNra — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 15, 2024

As videos of the convention circulated online, a social media user slammed, "That 'unity' thing lasted about 30 seconds." Another trashed, "I thought we weren't doing violent rhetoric?" In a similar vein, a user sarcastically penned, "RNC bringing a strong 'We need to stop the violent rhetoric.'" Another chimed, "When I want 'unity and peace', I always embrace the 'Fight!' mantra." Taking it a step further, an X user likened the same to Germany's rhetoric. "If it looks like the Third Reich, swims like the Third Reich, and quacks like the Third Reich, well...."

That "unity" thing lasted about 30 seconds. https://t.co/StesJvMT5W — 🐝 RBF ~ ໓ēຖคē 🥀 (@DenaePFA) July 16, 2024

As the comments poured in, a user quipped, "Of course, they meant fight with love, empathy, and understanding. Right?" while condemned, "Unity, my a**." Weighing in, a user mocked the relationship between Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance. They wrote, "The irony is that they will be fighting each other more than us, so....This whole incident is a self-fulfilling prophecy." Another user reiterated, "Did they forget about that unity and no rhetoric thing?"

If it looks like the Third Reich, swims like the Third Reich, and quacks like the Third Reich, well.... https://t.co/GHQJluwemo — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) July 15, 2024

Alluding to President Joe Biden's recent address post the attack about calming the heated political atmosphere, a user trashed, "They’re lowering the temperature." Another quipped, "Are you sure they weren't chanting Fraud? Oh wait, that was me and millions of Americans from their sofas." A Democratic supporter opined, "They can't synchronize a single syllable chant and they want to run the country," while another warned, "If this doesn’t scare the shit out of you, then you haven’t been paying attention."

Radio host Dean Obeidalla also shared the video and asserted, “Bone-chilling to see at #RNCConvention people were chanting ‘Fight’ in unison with one arm punching in the air. Instantly conjures up rallies from 1930s Germany. There is no other way to put it.” An authoritarianism expert voiced similar concern over the crowd's aggressive reactions, The Salon reported. “You know what to do, Americans. We can avoid this nightmare. Never become resigned or fatalistic. That’s what they want,” she wrote.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

In an interview with The Guardian, Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a historian and professor, likened Trump's ascent to that of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. Authoritarians, according to her, virtually always portray democracy as the 'real tyranny' and their violent platform as the 'way to free the people.' She explained, “Any aggression that Trump does is because he’s the defender of freedom, and the Democrat represents real tyranny... So it’s very seductive rhetoric, but it’s an inversion, so that democracy becomes the threat and tyranny and fascism, or whatever we’re calling Trumpism, becomes freedom, and that is how in history, we’ve gotten into situations where mass repression is hailed as something positive."