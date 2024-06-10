Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims 'Dark Forces' Control Joe Biden in Dr. Phil Interview

In his first interview since being convicted of 34 counts in the Stormy Daniels trial, former President Donald Trump sat down with US psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. Trump discussed "evil forces" he claims are controlling President Joe Biden, revealing insights into his personal struggles and darkest moments. In the interview, Trump stated, "You have to be very strong. You're fighting very evil forces, and they're very smart. I think I know largely who they are. You have to be smart and confident." as reported by Daily Mail.

Dr. Phil asked, "When the crowds aren’t cheering, what’s the darkest moment you think of?" Trump responded, "The hardest part for me is probably my family. Because it's very unfair to my family. I have a very good wife. She reads this stuff. I have great kids." Multiple Trump family members, including sons Don Jr. and Eric, daughter-in-law Lara, and daughter Tiffany, attended the five-week trial according to Yahoo! News Canada.

"He doesn't say because he doesn't want to hurt me," Trump said, describing Barron as a "great kid" and a "good student," and hinting at his college plans. "He got accepted to different colleges – some of those colleges, all of a sudden they're rioting all over the place." Dr. Phil repeatedly urged Trump to act as a unifying figure and end partisan retribution, citing reports suggesting Trump might retaliate against prosecutors and rivals as per MSN.

"There’s an addiction to revenge just like to opioids or whatever," Dr. Phil noted. Trump responded, "The word revenge is a very strong word but maybe we’ll have revenge through success," before adding, "Revenge does take time. And sometimes revenge can be justified." Dr. Phil attempted to explore the emotional toll on Trump and those close to him, repeatedly asking about the hardest, darkest moments in his journey. The interview was broadcast on the streaming channel Merit+.

Trump also used the interview to settle old scores, including one with former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. The interviewer, seeking to put Trump at ease, began by criticizing the government's prosecutions against him. "They need to stop this. They need to stop pursuing you," he told Trump. McGraw, who started his career in 'trial sciences' advising lawyers on jury dynamics, expressed a particular interest in the trial setting. During the interview, Trump railed against the gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan. Both he and McGraw discussed the witnesses and potential witnesses in the case.

McGraw stated that the judge had "muzzled" the case and criticized former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, a key witness, as well as ex-National Enquirer CEO David Pecker, who reached a non-prosecution agreement. Trump complained about the pressure on former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, whom both sides had considered calling from Rikers Island prison to testify. Trump also condemned the E. Jean Carroll defamation suit, following a jury's finding that held him liable for sexual abuse.

He claimed, "I had no idea who she was. I had to pay $91 million, and that judge was just as bad, just as corrupt." In the hush money case, where Trump did not testify, he stated, "I would have loved to have testified. I wanted to. I'm telling you, they had to hold me back." He praised Judge Aileen Cannon, the judge he appointed to oversee his classified documents case, calling her "a very brilliant judge in Florida."

On foreign policy, Trump criticized the Biden administration's recent decision to allow Ukraine to use U.S. weapons to strike inside Russia near the Ukrainian border. "I'll get the war in Ukraine settled by the time I take office as president-elect," Trump vowed, promising to take action on the world stage even in the final months of Biden's term. Trump also mentioned Dr. Phil's former colleague and partner, Oprah Winfrey. "Oprah used to really like me. She visited many times and loved my key lime pie. We have key lime pie—and she enjoyed a lot about Mar-a-Lago," Trump said. "We've sort of lost contact, as the expression goes," he added.