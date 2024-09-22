Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly's Feuding History: Here's What Really Happened

Here's What Really Happened Between Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

The feud is as common as campaign promises in The U.S. But few have captured the public's attention like the clash between Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly. It's a story that actually sounds like a Hollywood script: Billionaire turned presidential candidate versus a sharp-tongued Fox News anchor. Their war of words began on a debate stage and spilled onto Twitter. The nation watched as barbs flew back and forth. From fiery debates to tense interviews and from scathing tweets to unexpected olive branches...the Trump-Kelly saga had it all.

1. The Spark: First Republican Presidential Debate

Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Chip Somodevilla; (R) Photo by Dia Dipasupil

The Trump and Kelly feud started on August 6, 2015. This was the time of the first Republican presidential debate. Kelly, a Fox News host, did not mince any words while asking questions. She said, "You've called women you don't like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals." Trump was not expecting any of these questions and this caught him off guard. Trump was not happy so he took to Twitter to express his disappointment with the situation, stating, "Wow, @megynkelly really bombed tonight. People are going wild on Twitter! Funny to watch," he wrote.

2. Trump's Controversial "Blood" Comment

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

In an interview with CNN Trump escalated the feud with a comment that sparked widespread outrage. He stated, "There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever." This remark was widely interpreted as a reference to menstruation. Trump later claimed he meant her nose. Many viewed it as sexist and inappropriate for a presidential candidate. Kelly maintained a professional demeanor in the face of the attacks. She later said, "It was bizarre because I became the story. He was so very focused on me that I became the story, and you know, you never want to be the story when you're a newsperson. You want to be covering the story, so it was like an ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ experience."

3. The Twitter Storm and Kelly's Response

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

Trump later took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets backlashing Kelly; he questioned her professionalism and accused her of being biased. Kelly initially tried to be out of this fight but later she decided to acknowledge this. In the interview, she stated, "I stand by every question I asked him and he was not the only one who had tough questions. He was the only one, however, who complained." Kelly later explained her approach, saying, "He was obviously upset. That’s fine. He’s running for president, it’s not a fun business, there’s going to be ups and downs, and I know he considered that a down. We just wanted to forge forward and try to put it behind us, not pour any more fuel on that fire," as per ABC.

4. The One-on-One Interview: A Turning Point

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

In May 2016, Kelly and Trump sat down for a one-on-one interview. This marked a potential turning point in their feud. Kelly described the process of arranging the interview, saying, "In April there was a lull in the tweet storm, and I seized on the opportunity. I had been looking for months for just the right window to go in there." The interview provided an opportunity for both parties to address their issues directly. Trump acknowledged the fairness of Kelly's original debate question, saying, "I don't really blame you, because you're doing your thing. But from my standpoint, I don't have to like it."

5. The Gingrich Incident and Recent Developments

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

The feud seemed to have died down until October 2016. It was when Trump surrogate Newt Gingrich reignited tensions during an interview on Kelly's show. Gingrich accused Kelly of being "fascinated with sex" when she brought up Trump's sexual abuse accusers. Kelly responded firmly, saying, "You know what, Mr. Speaker? I'm not fascinated by sex, but I am fascinated by the protection of women and understanding what we're getting in the Oval Office." This exchange brought the Trump-Kelly feud back into the spotlight. In July 2023, Kelly reported on a private meeting with Trump, saying, "You know, all that nonsense between us is under the bridge, and he could not have been more magnanimous," as per The Hill.