Donald Trump and Kamala Harris' Wildest Moments That Defined the Presidential Debate

The Debate That Everyone Waited with Bated Breath and It Didn't Disappoint

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The moment that every political enthusiast was impatiently waiting for happened on September 10, 2024. Both presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris came prepared for the 1 hour 45 minutes debate. While the vice president confidently responded to every question, attacked Trump's weaknesses, and frequently laughed at him, the Republican candidate was his true self throughout the night, shouting, yelling, and lamenting about the 'dying' nation. But there were some awkward moments in between that you might have missed.

1. The Awkward Handshake

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Before starting the debate, the Democratic nominee Harris initiated a professional gesture by going towards her rival Trump for a handshake. Although it was a good move from her side, the ex-president was visibly uninterested. She walked up to him and stretched her hand towards him when Trump, hesitantly, gave her a strong handshake and wished her "good luck" as Harris left to take her stand behind the podium. The awkward exchange of pleasantries was something that nobody ever expected.

2. When Trump Called Harris a 'Marxist' and She Couldn't Stop Laughing

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The former prosecutor was fully armed with her weapons to face Trump in the presidential debate. She was confident, on point, and cutthroat in her remarks and responses. However, her biggest weapon was her expressions that irked her rival. In one of the instances, Trump, like his usual self, called Harris and her father a "Marxist, who taught her well." In response, all she did was laugh so badly that it pierced through his ego and tactfully rested her case.

3. When Trump Tried to Talk with His Microphone Off

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The muted microphone was a huge debate before Harris and Trump agreed on the September 10 debate. The former president is infamous for his unstoppable rants regardless of whether it is his turn or somebody else. His preferred way of winning over his rival is through overpowering them with continuous speech, involving loud and roaring words. However, despite the reluctance, the microphones were muted multiple times, and Trump awkwardly tried to make his point across despite his mic being off.

4. When Trump Asked Harris to Stop Laughing At Him

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

It seems as though Harris researched Trump's personality fully well before coming for the debate. The single biggest weakness of the ex-president, his heightened sense of ego, was punctured by Harris as she smirked, smiled, gave him a pitying glance, turned to him with an arched eyebrow, put her hand on her chin, and most importantly laughed at his many allegations. Her body language mocked the Republican nominee, who at one point, awkwardly asked her to "stop [laughing at him]."

5. When Trump Said, "I told Abdul, Don't Do It Anymore."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The candidates also debated on many significant issues like the economy, and the controversial Afghanistan. At one point, Harris was confronted with the killing of 13 US service members at Abbey Gate outside the airport in Kabul. While the vice president defended POTUS Joe Biden's decision to withdraw, Trump, on the other hand, argued his administration negotiated with the Taliban and would've done things differently than Biden and said, "I told Abdul [leader of the Taliban], don't do that anymore."

6. When Trump Said Biden 'Hates' Harris

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The back and forth between Harris and Trump was in full swing as the two took aims at each other, sometimes personal attacks and other times professional failures. However, at one point, the Republican came up with a theory as to why Biden left the 2024 presidential race. Trump said, "He [Biden] got 14 million votes and they threw him out of office. And you know what? I'll give you a little secret. He hates her. He can't stand her."

7. Taylor Swift's Closure of the Debate by Endorsing Harris

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Why Taylor Swift is being discussed, you may ask. After all, it was a political debate. Well, the pop sensation was one of the main highlights after the debate was over for the candidates. Right after Harris and Trump exited the studio, the media, and publications rushed to the news of the moment- did Swift just endorse Harris? And, it turned out, she did. In an Instagram post, the biggest music star in the world backed VP Harris for President.

8. When Trump Said Immigrants Are Eating Pets But He Was Fact-Checked

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Trump echoed his running mate JD Vance's conspiracy theory about Haitian Immigrants eating pets like cats and ducks in Springfield, Ohio. However, the local police department already debunked these baseless rumors saying that "they have received no reports of pets being stolen and eaten." But Trump reiterated the no-proof claim during the presidential debate, and when he was fact-checked by the debate moderator David Muir, he kept interrupting Muir by saying he saw it on "television," per Buzzfeed. Awkward enough?