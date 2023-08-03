Donald Trump Says He’s Ready To Testify: ‘We’ll Have Fun On The Stand’

Former President Donald Trump is all set to appear in court after being indicted earlier this year. He was found in possession of highly classified documents at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Springs. Authorities had a warrant issued for a raid at Trump's mansion, where they recovered the documents earlier this year. But that's not the only charge he's facing. He may also be guilty of being involved in the incident that took place on January 6 at the US Capitol.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Elsa

Also Read: Trump Loses It Once More Due to an Impending Indictment, Calls Democrats “Slimeballs” in Recent Post

Trump may be facing some serious prison time if found guilty at the end of the hearing. However, the impeached president doesn't seem to be bothered by the possible pressure surrounding the trial. He's very much looking forward to 'having fun on the stand'.

Image Source: Truth Social | @realDonaldTrump

On his social media platform - Truth Social, Trump expressed his nonchalance regarding the pending hearing for his indictments. "We'll have fun on the stand with all of these people that say the presidential election wasn't rigged or stolen," he claimed. Trump went on to label this particular court case as "The Trial of The Century" in his Truth post. Trump is also facing a potential indictment in Georgia for attempting to 'overturn' the presidential elections in 2020.

"[Trump] is looking at this broadly as a political threat." @nytimes' @maggieNYT #Haberman, seated in the @StudiGo_LLC, on @cnn @CNNThisMorning discussing the target letter from special counsel against the former President. pic.twitter.com/VqRHOmN3UA — StudiGo (@StudiGo_LLC) July 19, 2023

Also Read: Former President Donald Trump Indicted on Four Felony Counts in a Bid to Overturn 2020 Election Results

The twice-impeached President's confidence appears to remain unshaken, especially after he unveiled some shocking information on Fox News. Trump has reportedly received a 'target letter' from his prosecutors warning him of the high possibility of being found guilty on account of his 'January 6th' accusations by the Grand Jury.

BREAKING: Donald Trump is informed by Special Counsel Jack's office that the ex-president is going to be indicted.



Smith's investigation has turned up mountains of evidence proving that Trump tried to illegally overturn the 2020 election. It's likely that we have not yet even… pic.twitter.com/UUnQdpWSRg — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 27, 2023

Also Read: Pro-Donald Trump Leadership PAC Demands $60M Refund From Super PAC Amid Mounting Legal Fees

He revealed that the letter was from Joe Biden's DOJ, namely, Jack Smith. "Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter stating that I am a target of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation. Shortly after, he slammed Smith for not offering a fair warning to prepare for the ordeal.

Details are emerging about the potential charges Fmr. Pres. Trump could be facing in the alleged scheme to overturn the 2020 election.



We discuss with @kpolantz @kaitlancollins @VanJones68 and @Alyssafarah: pic.twitter.com/q9gQhjML8K — CNN This Morning (@CNNThisMorning) July 19, 2023

He revealed that the letter was from Joe Biden's DOJ, namely, Jack Smith. "Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter stating that I am a target of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation. Shortly after, he slammed Smith for not offering a fair warning to prepare for the ordeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

While Trump may be unaffected and ready to face the Grand Jury, his former advisors feel otherwise and appear rather fearful of the outcome of the situation. As per reporter Maggie Haberman from The New York Times, the former advisors offered a solution to Trump avoiding any form of jail time, which is: Winning the 2024 elections.

"His advisors, in private conversations, have been pretty blunt," claimed Haberman. In addition, Haberman concludes by saying, "They see it as he has to win the election and that is how he guarantees that he does not face jail time."

References:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjoyella/2023/07/26/donald-trump-says-hes-ready-to-testify-well-have-fun-on-the-stand/amp/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/markjoyella/2023/07/19/maggie-haberman-trump-advisors-believe-winning-the-2024-election-is-only-way-to-avoid-facing-jail-time/?sh=2f191c6d7382

More from Inquisitr

Donald Trump Slams ‘Failed’ GOP Candidate Who Claimed He Is Only Running to ‘Stay Out of Jail’

Trump Denies Deletion of Mar-A-Lago Security Tapes, Accuses Special Counsel of 'False Charges'