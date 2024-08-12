Donald Trump Accuses Kamala Harris Of Stealing His Flagship Policy: "This Was My Idea"

Kamala Harris offended Donald Trump after she proposed the same tax elimination policy for the American working class he had already promised at a rally in June. The former president took to his preferred platform, Truth Social, and accused Vice President Harris of 'stealing his idea' during her recent Las Vegas campaign gathering on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The VP told the crowd, "It is my promise to everyone here when I am president, we will continue to fight for working families, including to raise the minimum wage and eliminate taxes on tips for service and hospitality workers." Her announcement drew a huge round of applause from people except Trump, per USA Today.

The Republican nominee previously proposed the same policy at his own Las Vegas rally in June which was widely accepted in Nevada, a state with the highest concentration of tipped workers in the United States. In response to Harris echoing the same promise, the 78-year-old politician slammed her Saturday's speech on social media.

Kamala Harris, whose “Honeymoon” period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy. The difference is, she won’t do it, she just wants it for Political Purposes! This was a TRUMP idea - She has no ideas, she can only steal from… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 11, 2024

Kamala has no imagination, whatsoever, as shown by the fact that she played “COPYCAT” with, NO TAXES ON TIPS!



Donald Trump Truth Social 11:10 PM EST 08/10/24 @realDonaldTrump — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 11, 2024

He wrote, "Kamala Harris, whose 'Honeymoon' period is ENDING, and is starting to get hammered in the Polls, just copied my NO TAXES ON TIPS Policy. This was a TRUMP idea - She has no ideas, she can only steal from me. Remember, Kamala has proposed the LARGEST TAX INCREASE IN HISTORY - It won't happen. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" In a subsequent post, he further criticized, "Kamala has no imagination, whatsoever, as shown by the fact that she played 'COPYCAT' with, NO TAXES ON TIPS!"

Kamala's first major policy proposal was plagiarized directly from Trump pic.twitter.com/8OgpBGA627 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump supporters further stretched the Harris' 'stealing' narrative with their own social media posts. For instance, an X, formerly a Twitter account called @EndWokeness shared a side-by-side video of Trump proposing the same policy on June 9, 2024, and wrote, "Kamala's first major policy proposal was plagiarized directly from Trump."

Kamala just announced she is stealing President Trump's "NO TAX ON TIPS" proposal.



But like everything else she says, it's a pure political calculation she'll never actually do — but President Trump WILL. pic.twitter.com/8MiJ8eFreu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 11, 2024

@TrumpWarRoom echoed, "Kamala just announced she is stealing President Trump's 'NO TAX ON TIPS' proposal. But like everything else she says, it's a pure political calculation she'll never actually do — but President Trump WILL." US representative Marjorie Taylor Greene @mtgreenee, a staunch Trump supporter, slammed Harris, "Besides literally stealing Trump's NO TAX ON TIPS plan, the most pathetic part about this is that Kamala is VP right now but can't deliver any of her promises. Kamala is a fake candidate that never received a single vote and is making fake promises she refuses to deliver NOW."

Besides literally stealing Trump’s NO TAX ON TIPS plan, the most pathetic part about this is that Kamala is VP right now but can’t deliver any of her promises.



Kamala is a fake candidate that never received a single vote and is making fake promises she refuses to deliver NOW. https://t.co/TSfuWR0xEJ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 11, 2024

However, Harris' campaign told Reuters that she'd need Congress to pass the legislation to fulfill this promise. The official said, "As president, she would work with Congress to craft a proposal that comes with an income limit and with strict requirements to prevent hedge fund managers and lawyers from structuring their compensation in ways to try to take advantage of the policy."

Harris, who became the Democratic party's presidential nominee after POTUS Joe Biden dropped out of the race, introduced her running mate Tim Walz and has been on the campaign trail, more specifically to the swing states addressing the electrifying supporters to win the November elections.