Don Jr. Mocks Tim Walz's 'Weird' Marriage with Wife, Netizens Claps Back: "Unlike Your Dad..."

Donald Trump Jr. yet again became fodder for trolls after he mocked Tim Walz's equation with his wife. The former First Son made fun of Walz's 'weird' marriage on X, formerly Twitter, based on how the Governor interacted with his wife at a campaign rally. Apparently, Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Walz were on a campaign trail when their respective partners greeted them on stage. While Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff preferred a sweet kiss on the lips, the Minnesota Governor and his partner greeted each other with a bro hug/back slap, which is what Don Jr. was passing comments on.

Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn't weird at all, guys 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/PHAKNEUF3H — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2024

Don Jr. took the opportunity to ridicule Walz and shared the video on his X account with a caption, "Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn't weird at all, guys." His post amassed nearly 17 million views, 12k likes, and hundreds of comments, most of which reminded him of his own father's strange treatment of his wife Melania Trump in public. Netizens then turned the table on Don Jr.

An X user, @Amy_Siskind, slammed Don Jr., "Treatment of a wife is probably a matter you and [your] family best not weigh in on." @cturnbull1968 clapped back, "My guy, your father hasn't been seen in public with his wife since 2022. Sit down," to which, @NordicMamma2 jokingly corrected, "She showed up at the convention, but that was probably in her contract."

You’re as emotional as your dad. Fun to watch 🍿🤣 — Ana Braga🇧🇷🇺🇸 🌊💙 (@TheAnaBraga) August 11, 2024

More voices like @ChidiNwatu called him out for the Trump family's apparent hypocrisy: "What do you or your dad know about greeting wives? You might want to sit this one out - weirdos." @DC_Peyton asked, "Have you seen how Melania avoids your dad?" @DianneCallaha16 taunted Don Jr. for his stepmom's consistent absence from his father's campaigns, "At least his wife is there supporting him."

Focusing an entire presidential campaign on something so trivial is just entirely on brand for the Trumps. — KJC Media (@kjcmedianet) August 11, 2024

@RealHousewifeMi defended Walz's greeting style, "Yes, normal. We all know you don't know what real love is from your family though, so we get why this would be hard for you to understand." @ohwenjonez criticized, "Sit this one out. We've seen your dad and Melania several times." @UncleLonny63 added, 'Unlike your dad who pushes his wife away and tells her to go sit down." @CheryleRPh2 schooled the former First Son, "They're showing affection, Donny. Something you don't have or recognize."

Since Don Jr decided he wanted to ridicule public affection between Walz and his wife, here is a montage of clips from the love affair that is Donald and Melania. pic.twitter.com/OlvlJELIkE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 11, 2024

Donald Trump's relationship with his Slovenian wife Melania came under media scrutiny after the former president's alleged sexual encounters and misconduct became public. The infamous Access Hollywood Tape released by The Washington Post also began the debate about Trump's perception of women. This was followed by the accusations of Stormy Daniels who alleged the former president slept with her in 2006, right after Melania gave birth to their son Barron Trump. Karen McDougal's story, a former Playboy model, who alleged an affair with the Republican nominee, created more buzz in the political arena.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Segar

However, through it all, Melania remained silent and missing from the public, except in 2018 when she told ABC News in an interview, "[The affair issue is] not a concern or focus of mine. I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do."