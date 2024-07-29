Don Jr Accuses Big Tech of ‘Trying to Interfere in the Election AGAIN,’ Sparking Huge Debate Online

In a recent controversy that has set social media on fire, Donald Trump Jr. has accused Google of election interference, claiming the tech giant is intentionally suppressing information about an assassination attempt on his father, former President Donald Trump. The uproar began when users discovered that Google’s Autocomplete feature was not suggesting search results related to the incidents, nudging allegations of bias and censorship.

As per the New York Post, the shooting incident in question occurred at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, where an attempt was made on Donald's life. However, when users typed "the assassination attempt of" into Google’s search bar, they were met with no mention of the ex-president, despite similar searches for other historical assassination attempts yielding numerous suggestions.

Don Jr. took to social media to voice his frustration, stating, “Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris. We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable.” Netizens took no time in agreeing as one user tweeted, “Google has been doing this for years.”

Another remarked, “This is how they have played for years. X needs to make a unbias search engine..” In agreement, someone else wrote, “Big Tech is the enemy of the people.” One X user echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “Election interference!!” As if this wasn’t enough, another user slammed, “It is true... Another day and another Google interference…”

The controversy has not gone unnoticed in political circles. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas announced his intention to launch a Senate investigation into Google’s actions. He expressed, “Why is Google suppressing the search about the Trump assassination attempt? These are all screenshots from this morning. Has there been a dramatic increase in Truman biographers in the last two weeks? I look forward to hearing their response.”

As per Daily Mail, Google, for its part, has denied any intentional bias or interference. A spokesperson for the company stated, “We’re working on improvements to ensure our systems are more up-to-date. Of course, Autocomplete is just a tool to help people save time, and they can still search for anything they want to. Following this terrible act, people turned to Google to find high-quality information– we connected them with helpful results and will continue to do so.”

Despite Google’s assurances, the incident has reignited a longstanding debate about the role of Big Tech in shaping public discourse and influencing elections. The reported suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020 and allegations of biased search algorithms during previous elections are often cited as evidence of this perceived partiality.

The Media Research Center's recent study highlighted, “MRC researchers have found 41 times where Google interfered in elections over the last 16 years. From the mouths of Google executives, the tech giant let slip what was never meant to be made public: That Google uses its 'great strength and resources and reach' to advance its leftist values.”