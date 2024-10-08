Diddy’s Mother Says Son is Not a 'Monster,' Urges Folks to End the 'Public Lynching'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean "P Diddy" Combs was arrested on September 16 on charges of sexual abuse and sex trafficking and is currently placed at the Metropolitan Detention Center. His mother, Janice Combs, has now stepped up to support her son. In a statement issued by her legal representative, she opposed the 'public lynching' of her son and criticized people who were judging him.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By gotpap

As reported by the Daily Mail, Janice stated, "I come to you today as a mother that is devastated and profoundly saddened by the allegations made against my son, Sean Combs. It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies." She added, "To bear witness to what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words." She argued that by quickly settling Cassie Ventura's lawsuit last year, Diddy made himself a target for others looking to sue him for money.

Diddy’s mother Janice Combs releases a statement regarding her son’s legal troubles, “My son is not the monster they have painted him to be” pic.twitter.com/lFLvwm5wlC — Examiners Club. (@examinersclub) October 7, 2024

Janice continued, "I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have... My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel's surveillance showed otherwise. Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed. This is why I believe my son's civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend's lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end."

Janice reminded everyone that fear and mistakes influence everyone, regardless of popularity or power. She went on to discuss how people's reputations have led to unfounded allegations against them and convictions for crimes they did not commit. She said, "Many individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated had their freedom taken from them not because they were guilty of the crimes they were accused of, but because they didn't fit the image of what this society considers to be a 'good person.'"

The impassioned mother spoke about how people are making fun of her son and urged fans and the public to not judge Diddy until he gets a chance to share his side of the story. As reported by CBS News, she said, "My son is not the monster they have painted him to be. I can only pray that I am alive to see him speak his truth." Meanwhile, back in May, Diddy officially addressed the Ventura incident in a video, admitting that his actions were unacceptable.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).