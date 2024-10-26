Diddy's Famous Friend Defends Disgraced Rapper Despite Serious Charges: 'Been Through So Much Sh-t'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing

An unexpected voice of support has emerged from longtime friend Nick Cannon in the midst of mounting allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs. Cannon offered a nuanced perspective on the controversial situation surrounding the hip-hop mogul during a candid interview on the No Jumper podcast. "The Puff I knew, I started to see, I felt like he wanted to change and was evolving and was, like, 'Yo, I want to be the father', like he had been through so much sh*t," Cannon revealed, painting a picture of a man attempting to transform his life, as per Us Weekly.

Right now, Diddy is waiting for his trial that's scheduled for May 2025 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, but there is more to Cannon's support of Combs than just friendship. He publicly questioned the accuracy of the accusations and implied that Combs may have been a simple target during the interview because of his reputation. "As we've all seen, Puff is a legendary a******. That's why I'm saying, it's an energy thing. If you've been a legendary a****** and by any means necessary, and you name your company Bad Boy, you ain't gonna have a lot of rooting for you when s*** gets tough," Cannon explained.

The comedian also shared insights from his experiences at Combs' parties, noting his cautious approach: "I leave early. I'm the DJ, when it's time for me to wrap up, we out. I've never seen none of that." Moreover, support for Combs isn't limited to his celebrity friends; his children recently released a powerful joint statement defending their father. "The past month has devastated our family," they wrote, addressing the situation publicly for the first time. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media," as per Newsweek.

The federal indictment against Combs includes serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution-related offenses. His defense attorneys have insisted on his innocence, saying they have "full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process." The legal team also added that the "truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Nick Cannon during 2007 Park City - "Weapons" Premiere Party Hosted by Damon Dash at Marquee, Harry O's Complex in Park City, Utah, United States. (Image Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Imagesl)

Combs' mother, Janice Small Combs, has also spoken out, expressing her devastation while suggesting that accusers might be motivated by financial gain. However, she notably admitted that her son 'may have been not entirely truthful' when denying certain allegations raised by his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

The case has had significant implications for Combs' empire. Forbes now estimates his worth at approximately $400 million, but it was once valued at $740 million in 2019. His legal team continues to fight for his release on bail and has offered substantial conditions, including a $50 million bond and GPS monitoring.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)