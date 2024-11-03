Diddy's Ex Kim Porter Had Given 11 Celebrity S-x Tapes to a Friend Before Her Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Kim Porter and Sean 'Diddy' Combs shared a tumultuous relationship for many years, the couple met in the 90s and separated in 1999. Porter was unfortunately discovered dead in November 2018; lobar pneumonia was ruled as the cause of her death. However, the late model allegedly gathered explosive evidence against Combs before her death and passed it on to a male celebrity friend. As per Fandomwire, music entrepreneur Courtney Burgess recently told the grand jury that he has eleven flash drives, which he said Porter gave him. According to Ariel Mitchell, Burgess' attorney, the flash disks purportedly "tell the story of what Diddy has done over the past 30 years. His deviant activities."

Burgess explained that he did not know the disgraced rapper "personally," but, he had numerous connections to the music business, including collaborations with Tupac. However, he was surprised to receive a Homeland Security subpoena regarding his latest revelations, TMZ reported. Federal prosecutors' subpoena demanded that Burgess surrender all documents, including hard drives, thumb drives, electronic storage devices, and devices that included Diddy-related movies and/or information. The businessman also claims to have an unaltered copy of Porter's purported diary which may be a piece of strong evidence.

Sean" P. Diddy" Combs & Kim Porter at Royal Birthday Ball on 4th November 2004. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jim Spellman)

During an interview with News Nations, segment Burgess claimed to have witnessed six men and two women celebrities having sex with Combs in the videos. When questioned about the number of celebrities who seemed to be drunk or under the influence on the recordings, he claimed, “All of them.” He also claimed that “all” appeared to be “victims.” Burgess first asserted that two of the eight celebrities were male juveniles before stating that "two to three" were probably young artists. As per The New York Post, he didn't say when or why Porter allegedly provided him the tapes. Additionally, it wasn't known whether or when Burgess gave investigators access to the alleged evidence.

Meanwhile, in a lengthy indictment accusing him of coercing women into performing "freak offs," Combs has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. Combs’ lawyers continue to defend him despite various individuals coming up with lawsuits and sexual accusations. His legal team has dismissed the cases saying that it has been “clear attempts to garner publicity.” “Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process,” a prior statement said. Combs was arrested in September and is presently being held without bail in federal jail in Brooklyn. He is scheduled to stand trial for the federal allegations in May.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)