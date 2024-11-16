Diddy's Employee Allegedly Told 13-Year-Old Accuser That She 'Fit What He Was Looking For'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

A new federal lawsuit filed in New York has added to the mounting legal challenges facing music industry mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The case, filed on October 20, 2024, brings serious allegations related to events that allegedly occurred at a 2000 Video Music Awards afterparty. The lawsuit, filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, represents Jane Doe, who was reportedly 13 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Diddy faces yet another explosive lawsuit, this time accused of d*ugging and r*ping a 13-year-old girl while two other celebrities, one male and one female, allegedly stood by and watched.



The girl, hoping to attend the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, claims she was given a drink… pic.twitter.com/3rzK3TkLJk — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 21, 2024

Court papers show that the plaintiff met a limousine driver who said he worked for Combs. The complaint says the driver took the accuser to an afterparty and told her she was exactly what Diddy was into because she was younger and "fit what he was looking for." The legal filing describes a troubling sequence of events at the party venue. Upon arrival, the plaintiff was reportedly asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. According to the court filings, she claimed to have seen substances there, including cocaine and marijuana.

The lawsuit contains detailed allegations about the plaintiff being given a drink described as "a reddish-yellow mixture that tasted like orange juice, cranberry juice, and something bitter." The filing states that after consuming the beverage, she began feeling "woozy and lightheaded."According to the court documents, two more celebrities who were simply referred to as "Celebrity A" and "Celebrity B" were present when everything happened. After the alleged incident, the plaintiff proceeded to a nearby petrol station. There, a staff member assisted her and even permitted her to call her father.

This case adds to a broader pattern of legal challenges facing Combs. Earlier this month, Buzbee said his firm is taking on cases for over 120 people, all with different allegations against the music mogul. The legal landscape surrounding these cases has grown increasingly complex. In September, Combs was indicted on federal charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges and remains in federal custody in Brooklyn awaiting trial, as per People.

Footage of Diddy inviting 13 year old actress Daveigh Chase to an after party. pic.twitter.com/ZxNyWv2uPL — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 22, 2024

Combs' legal team denies the allegations and stated they've "full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process." They also think the recent lawsuits are just attempts to get "publicity." Legal experts are eyeing the case, and Nancy Erika Smith, a lawyer who’s worked on high-profile harassment cases, talked about the growing evidence. She said, "It's not one woman who usually gets raked over the coals. It seems to be a pile of evidence," as per Guardian.

Member of Diddy's defense team, Attorney Teny Geragos, says he's innocent and explains the differences between Diddy's case and those of Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly.



(🎥 @NewsNation ) pic.twitter.com/Fdmr3IFhtG — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 19, 2024

The trial related to the federal charges is scheduled for May 2025. According to reports, Combs remains at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail by two judges. Advocacy groups and legal experts are taking notice of the way things have been going, pointing out that these cases typically encourage others to come forward and share stories of their own. As Smith observed, "Women are going to be less likely to tolerate it and be fearful to speak out, and other women are going to come forward."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).