Diddy’s Celeb Friends are Privately Paying Off Victims to Avoid Being Publicly Named in Lawsuits

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Many Hollywood A-listers may face legal issues as multiple recordings of them at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'freak off' parties have gone viral since the rapper's arrest. Attorney Tony Buzbee recently asserted that several celebrities have allegedly compensated victims to avoid being named in public litigations. “In every single case, especially cases like this, we collect our data, collect our evidence, do our due diligence, spend time with the victim, and then because it’s in the best interest of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit, and we have done that already,” he told TMZ.

After receiving thousands of calls, Buzbee's office is set to represent 120 plaintiffs who claim to be victims of the disgraced music mogul. According to Page Six, the Texas-based attorney further stated, “If you were attending one of these parties and you attended before or you knew what was going to happen — that is, you knew that a particular drug was being used in drinks that were causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of — and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem.”

Jay-Z, Aaliyah, P. Diddy, Jennifer Lopez, Busta Rhymes, Hype Williams and More.. at Puffy's 4th Of July party "Freak Off", 2000. pic.twitter.com/b4JwsbGkZb — craigwhytefanclub (@craigwhitefanc1) September 30, 2024

“All of these individuals have exposure here,” he said. “Who will be named, when they will be named, all that will come out in due course.” Buzbee also disclosed that in an attempt to 'resolve matters' quietly, he has written demand letters to numerous A-list celebrities who may have known something about the music producer's 'freak-offs.' “We’ve done that with a handful of individuals, many of which you’ve heard of before, and we’ll continue to do that.” The attorney warned that public litigation will reveal their identities if celebrities who have received demand letters don't agree to a 'private' settlement.

Dame Dash calls out celebrities accused of attending Diddy's "Freak Off" parties for staying silent and questions why celebrities haven't sued Jaguar Wright if what she's saying isn't true.



(🎥 America Nu Network/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/faZnW16qHT — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 30, 2024

According to the New York Post, starting this month, Buzbee will file numerous cases on behalf of 25 youngsters. In addition to Combs, he has already notified other parties who would be sued through demand letters. The attorney also declared that he would 'aggressively' pursue anyone who witnessed the purported abuse taking place yet did nothing to shield the victims.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Neilson Barnard

“Everyone is focused on what other celebrities were involved, who is going to be named, who is going to be outed. I don’t expect that to happen this week,” Buzbee said. “We want to make sure if we name individuals beyond Combs that we have done our homework because it is going to create a firestorm, and we understand that.” According to the FBI, Combs committed abuse for over ten years, frequently threatening or employing physical force to coerce his purported victims into doing what he desired. In the face of the mounting allegations, The Last Night rapper and his legal team have denied that he has ever molested anyone, including children, and have maintained that the 'freak offs' were among consenting adults.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)