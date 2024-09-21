Diddy’s Arrest and Recent Attack on Trump Are Connected; Fox News Host Peddles Baseless Conspiracy Theory

A Fox News host has made a bizarre claim connecting two unrelated events - the alleged attempt to shoot Donald Trump and the arrest of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. Maria Bartiromo suggested on her show that Diddy's arrest was timed to distract from the incident involving Trump. On Sunday, a man named Ryan Wesley Routh allegedly tried to shoot at Trump while the former president was golfing. The next day, police arrested Diddy on serious charges. Bartiromo thinks this timing is suspicious and said on her show, "The timing of the P Diddy arrest? Please. They must have had the P Diddy arrest on the shelf waiting to take it off the shelf for when they needed it."

She went on to claim: "And yesterday, boy, oh boy did they need it because the questions were spiking everywhere as far as how it is possible that another assassination attempt happened, that another would-be assassin was within a couple of hundred yards of President Trump." Bartiromo believes Diddy's arrest was meant to change the news story. She said: "As we're all asking these questions, boom, they take P Diddy in and now we're all talking about that, take it off the front page. This [is the] strategy over and over again. I saw right through it as soon as it happened." There's no evidence linking these two events so far. The investigation into Diddy had been going on for months before Trump's arrest.

Diddy faces serious charges of abusing and coercing women. The judge has ordered him to stay in jail until his trial. The incident with Trump happened at his golf course in Florida. Trump later praised how his security team handled it. He told to Fox News: "Actually the Secret Service did a great job. They saw the barrel of a gun – a big gun. And it came out through the bushes, and how many people would see that?" This isn't the first time someone has tried to harm Trump recently. It's raised questions about how well he's being protected. The head of the Secret Service, Ronald Rowe, has said they need to change how they protect presidents. This comes after the previous leader quit following criticism of how they handled an earlier incident with Trump.

Melania Trump has also been talking about the earlier attempt on her husband's life. In a video promoting her new book, she said: "I can't help but wonder why didn't law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story and we need to uncover the truth," as per The Guardian. Some people who support Trump have been spreading theories about these incidents online. They're claiming, without proof, that Trump's political opponents might be involved.

For example, Charlie Kirk, who runs a conservative group, wrote online: "What are the odds that this shooter, who spent months fighting in Ukraine, has zero links to anyone in US military or intelligence circles? Find them." Trump himself has used strong words about his opponents. He stated, "These are people that want to destroy our country. It is called the enemy from within. They are the real threat."