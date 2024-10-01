Diddy Wanted Harry and William at His Parties as They Were Often 'Getting Into Trouble Themselves'

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Several A-list celebrities have recently been linked to rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' 'freak off' parties as old videos of the same have gone viral after his recent arrest. One such clip also linked royal princes William and Harry with Combs. In the said footage, Combs mentioned that he planned to invite the two young princes to his well-known get-togethers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library

The video was from an old interview of the rapper from his 2011 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. The host mentioned that William and Kate Middleton were about to get married later that year. As reported by OK! Magazine, he also added, "Don’t ruin our royal wedding for us." In response, Diddy assured Norton," Trust me, they’re off the list." As reported by Page Six, Diddy further remarked, “Before when they were young bucks growing up and they were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, ‘Why don’t you come hang out with me?'"

Combs was referring to the widely known night outs of William and Harry, particularly when the Duke of Sussex partied in Las Vegas during his younger days. Although the princes never joined Combs' notorious Hollywood bashes, they did cross paths with the rapper at the 2007 after-party for the concert honoring Princess Diana. Combs took the stage at a memorial event held at Wembley Arena in London, commemorating what would have been her 46th birthday. Norton even shared a photo of William shaking hands with Combs.

Additionally, during the interview, Combs mentioned that he would have loved the opportunity to meet Queen Elizabeth II. He said, "She doesn't have to hang out with me, but I could just go over for some tea or something and we could kick it."

Flashback to when P Diddy gave a shout to both Prince William & Prince Harry during a Princess Diana tribute concert pic.twitter.com/Z3RkySG6Kn — Waleed Khalid (@AnimalMan7) March 27, 2024

Fast forward to the present, Joseph L. Ciaccio, an attorney, recently spoke about Combs' lawsuits and said, “Powerful figures in the entertainment industry have long exploited aspiring artists and fans. Recent high-profile lawsuits aim to hold these celebrities accountable, potentially transforming industry practices and providing justice for victims."

As reported by E! News, Ciaccio added, "No one is above the law. Fame and wealth do not protect Sean 'Diddy' Combs from serious allegations of sex trafficking and abuse.” Combs is continuing to deny all the allegations made against him and is all set to appear in court for a status hearing on October 9. Earlier this year, producer Rodney Jones also accused Combs of rape and physical abuse. Jones alleged in court documents that many were keen to form a connection with the award-winning rapper due to his connections with celebrities.

SEXUAL ASSAULT: If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)