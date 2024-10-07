Diddy Hotline Gets an Astonishing 12,000 Calls in One Day: 'Floodgates Really Opened'

The hotline set up for victims of Sean "Diddy" Combs has been overwhelmed. It received 12,000 calls in just one day — that's about 500 calls every hour. Lawyers are urging victims to come forward. Attorney Tony Buzbee is handling the case and he told Law & Crime, "When I made the announcement that I was going to pursue these cases, the floodgates really opened. The volume of calls has been overwhelming and it's been kind of shocking." Buzbee's team is working hard to sort through all the calls because they want to find real victims and witnesses.

Buzbee said, "So, our Herculean task is to try to sift through every one of these calls and make sure that we're identifying those who are victims and those who are witnesses and collect evidence." There are at least 120 allegations against Diddy, and these accusations span 20 years. Charges against the rapper include physical, mental, and sexual abuse. The youngest victim was allegedly only nine years old. Diddy is facing federal charges and is accused of sex trafficking and racketeering as well. He's in jail now, waiting for his trial. He's pleaded not guilty to all the charges till now.

Buzbee plans to start filing legal documents against Combs within 30 days. He has a team of about 100 people working on the cases. He said, "The names that we're going to name, assuming our investigators confirm and corroborate what we've been told, are names that will shock you," as per Marca. He's not just talking about Diddy. Buzbee also mentioned others who might have been involved.

"I'm talking here about not just the cowardly but complicit bystanders," the lawyer explained. "That is those people that we know watched this behavior occur and did nothing. And I'm talking about the people that participated, encouraged it, egged it on. They know who they are." Another lawyer, Bryan Freedman, also hinted at big names being involved. He told Page Six, "Many people at the highest level, including artists, executives, managers and others are not sleeping well right now." He warned that those who knew about the behavior and stayed quiet should be worried.

The hotline has gotten even more calls since it started. In total, there have been 15,200 calls but not all of them might be real as some could be prank calls or false claims. Still, Buzbee's team is being careful about it and they want to make sure they have strong cases before they go to court. He said, "The 120 (cases) that we announced yesterday, those are claims that we could file right now against Sean Combs, but we're trying to make sure that when we file the cases, that we include every potentially liable part."