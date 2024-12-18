Diddy 'Dangled' Woman Over a Balcony at Cassie Ventura’s Apartment, Threatening to Kill Her: Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

New disturbing revelations surrounding controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs continue to surface even after his arrest. Currently behind bars, Combs awaits trial after a federal judge denied his bail request yet again, citing concerns of witness tampering. Two previous judges had also refused him bail, citing fears of similar interference and his alleged history of violent behavior. In the latest legal trouble, a fashion designer has filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of an astonishing incident from eight years ago, where he allegedly dangled her from a West Coast apartment balcony.

Bryana "Bana" Bongolan filed a bombshell lawsuit against Combs in LA Superior Court, accusing the Bad Boy Records mogul of sexual battery, false imprisonment, and additional claims, as reported by Page Six. According to the court documents, Bongolan was staying at Cassie Ventura's apartment at the time of the alleged incident. One night, as the designer recalled, Combs showed up without warning and started groping her. She says things got out of hand when she tried to turn him down.

That's when Combs allegedly grabbed her and dangled her from the 17th-floor balcony, putting her life in danger. As per the BBC, in the lawsuit, Bongolan claimed he molested her before dangling her off the balcony. As per the lawsuit, she "attempted to resist him, throwing her weight back in a desperate struggle to avoid being thrown to the ground and likely to her death." Additionally, according to the lawsuit, Combs called himself the devil and threatened to kill her.

The fashion designer also claims that Combs forcefully slammed her against the patio furniture after he had dragged her back over the railing after Ventura came out to stop him. Given these charges, Bongolan is suing the music mogul for $10 million in damages. “The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety," Bongolan's lawyer James R. Nikraftar said.

However, in a statement, Combs' team denied Bongolan's claims. As reported by USA Today, his legal team said, "As we have shared previously, anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have. Since last year, Ms. Bongolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims.... He has unwavering faith in the facts and in the fairness of the judicial process. In court, the truth will come to light, demonstrating that the claims against Mr. Combs are without merit."

Meanwhile, following a quick $30 million settlement in November last year for an abuse and rape lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend Ventura, Combs now faces an increasing number of civil suits. These lawsuits, as reported by Deadline, accuse him of drugging, violently threatening, blackmailing, assaulting, and sexually abusing aspiring artists and others within his circles of celebrity-laden 'freak off' parties. On September 16 this year, 55-year-old Combs was arrested by federal authorities in a New York City hotel lobby, facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).