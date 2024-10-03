Podcaster Claims Diddy Gave An Intern a 'Horrific' Ultimatum—Sleep with Him or Get Fired

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations of misconduct. Podcaster and journalist, Touré, claims Combs gave an intern a disturbing choice— sleep with him or lose their job. The shocking revelation comes amid Combs' recent arrest on varied charges. Touré shared the story on Chris Cuomo's show. He explained how he had helped a family member get an internship with Combs' Bad Boy Records. The first 3 months allegedly went as expected until things took a horrid turn. Touré learned years later how and why it ended so abruptly. He said, "Diddy had said, 'Either come home with me tonight or the internship is over.'" The intern refused and hence lost the gig.

Touré was upset by how things had unfolded. "That is horrific. How do you treat people like that, especially family of media who could easily get on media and talk about this?" he asked. "And at the time, I didn't think that anyone would have believed me. But now, now that you know him doing much worse things, the story sounds totally believable," he added. Touré's account does fit a pattern that's emerging. The journalist also shared other troubling claims about Combs. He alleged that many people told him Combs liked to drug others at parties. "People told me that he drugged them or drugged people around him...He really liked...incapacitating them," Touré stated.

Combs allegedly slipped drugs in drinks or joints. Touré explained, "They don't know what's in it. Just really horrific stuff…We're talking about Diddy drugging people and having them have multi-day situations on drugs...they're not able to consent. There's just horrific stuff going on here." Combs faces mounting legal suits and was recently arrested on charges including racketeering and sex trafficking.

He's being held in jail without bail. Touré painted a picture of Combs as someone surrounded by 'enablers.' He said, "A lot of people have told me that the folks who might say no to him have been pushed out of the circle, out of the entourage." This environment allowed bad behavior to continue unchecked. The podcaster also claimed Combs has struggled with drug abuse for about 15 years. He described a world where Combs is surrounded by 'Yes Men and Women,' including his lawyers, OK! Magazine reported.

The federal investigation that led to his arrest has uncovered more disturbing details. A raid of his homes in LA and Miami uncovered over 1000 bottles of lube and baby oil, reportedly stored for his 'freak off' parties. Combs' lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, asked the public not to jump to conclusions. He stated that Combs is cooperating with investigators. "He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal," Agnifilo stated, as per the Bussiness Standard.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).