INQUISITR.COM / Celebrity

'Desperate' Kanye West Warned About Performing Live Gigs in Russia: "Get It Together"

By Mary Anthony
Published on : 03:38 PST, Jun 14, 2024
'Desperate' Kanye West Warned About Performing Live Gigs in Russia: "Get It Together"
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

After being repeatedly barred from performing live in venues across the US and Europe, Kanye West has his sights set on Russia in light of his new album Vultures. After failing to secure venues in South America, Southeast Asia, and Australia, the Donda rapper has reached a new 'low' in his career.

As per an industry veteran, "This idea is so desperate." As per The US Sun, he added, "If he can do a show in Russia, it's over for him in many European countries...If he plays in Russia and even goes to Hungary and Serbia for some concerts, people are going to take that as a massive insult...Many European countries can ban him from performing there."

 

The source asserts West's team has made contact with purported pro-Putin officials in Serbia and Hungary. "Kanye has to get it together and think long term because if that show happens next month, he won’t be able even to enter some of the countries that have cut ties with Putin," the insider warned.

Over the past two years, sponsors have dropped the hip-hop sensation, who continues to be embroiled in multiple controversies. 

 

Following his anti-Semitic remarks, he was dropped by Adidas, Vogue, Gap, Universal Music, and Balenciaga in late 2022. He had to issue an apology last December for similar incendiary comments made on social media.

Last month, rumors were rife that West had struck a deal to perform in Moscow's Luzhniki stadium causing a stir in Russia.

 

As per the Daily Beast, the concert plans were first announced by the Kremlin-friendly Mash Telegram channel which shared that the 'genius' 'rap icon' would perform on his birthday in Russia. Mash argued that a contract was signed for a June 8 concert at the stadium.

Representatives of the venue however quickly denied the same. According to reports, the plans for the concert allegedly fell apart because West demanded $5 million which no one was unwilling to pay.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Dudelson
Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Dudelson

As the speculations soared, Yana Rudkovskaya, a well-known producer, who was dragged into the mix also refuted claims that the rapper was attending her birthday celebration.

She stated he was scheduled to perform there later this year. “He will indeed come to Russia, but in the autumn, not in the summer," she claimed. “I am involved in this.” “We don’t need any Kanye West with his naked woman," Putin ally, Ekaterina Mizulina, who heads the pro-Kremlin Safe Internet League, stated.

Before being canceled, West had come up with the brilliant concept of performing at some of the world's seven wonders, such as the Great Wall of China, the Egyptian pyramids, and the Taj Mahal in India. However, those dreams from the looks of it, now stand shattered.

Share this article: 'Desperate' Kanye West Warned About Performing Live Gigs in Russia: "Get It Together"
Kanye West
More Stories on Inquisitr