'Desperate' Kanye West Warned About Performing Live Gigs in Russia: "Get It Together"

After being repeatedly barred from performing live in venues across the US and Europe, Kanye West has his sights set on Russia in light of his new album Vultures. After failing to secure venues in South America, Southeast Asia, and Australia, the Donda rapper has reached a new 'low' in his career.

As per an industry veteran, "This idea is so desperate." As per The US Sun, he added, "If he can do a show in Russia, it's over for him in many European countries...If he plays in Russia and even goes to Hungary and Serbia for some concerts, people are going to take that as a massive insult...Many European countries can ban him from performing there."

Kanye West is asking for help to book more arenas for Vultures in the future. The United Center is the only venue Ye had access to.



“You know why that is," he said. 👀

pic.twitter.com/tTpr9FK9Xb — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 7, 2024

The source asserts West's team has made contact with purported pro-Putin officials in Serbia and Hungary. "Kanye has to get it together and think long term because if that show happens next month, he won’t be able even to enter some of the countries that have cut ties with Putin," the insider warned.

Over the past two years, sponsors have dropped the hip-hop sensation, who continues to be embroiled in multiple controversies.

FAFO. Kanye West claimed on Tuesday night that venue organizers are refusing to book him, despite his hometown show at the United Center in Chicago selling out in minutes. "We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes... It's the only arena that I had access to in the past… — Gary Goldstein (@GaryGol88424403) February 9, 2024

Following his anti-Semitic remarks, he was dropped by Adidas, Vogue, Gap, Universal Music, and Balenciaga in late 2022. He had to issue an apology last December for similar incendiary comments made on social media.

Last month, rumors were rife that West had struck a deal to perform in Moscow's Luzhniki stadium causing a stir in Russia.

Kanye West's concert in Moscow fell apart after the artist wanted at least $5 million for the concert, and no one was able to pay that.



Other Russian sources claim that Kanye gonna visit Russia in autumn. — Fuad Alakbarov ⁠⁠ (@DrAlakbarov) May 12, 2024

As per the Daily Beast, the concert plans were first announced by the Kremlin-friendly Mash Telegram channel which shared that the 'genius' 'rap icon' would perform on his birthday in Russia. Mash argued that a contract was signed for a June 8 concert at the stadium.

Representatives of the venue however quickly denied the same. According to reports, the plans for the concert allegedly fell apart because West demanded $5 million which no one was unwilling to pay.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Dudelson

As the speculations soared, Yana Rudkovskaya, a well-known producer, who was dragged into the mix also refuted claims that the rapper was attending her birthday celebration.

She stated he was scheduled to perform there later this year. “He will indeed come to Russia, but in the autumn, not in the summer," she claimed. “I am involved in this.” “We don’t need any Kanye West with his naked woman," Putin ally, Ekaterina Mizulina, who heads the pro-Kremlin Safe Internet League, stated.

Before being canceled, West had come up with the brilliant concept of performing at some of the world's seven wonders, such as the Great Wall of China, the Egyptian pyramids, and the Taj Mahal in India. However, those dreams from the looks of it, now stand shattered.