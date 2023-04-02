Desperate Interviewer Crosses Line, Asks Megan Fox for a Kiss in Uncomfortable Encounter

Megan Fox has been going through a lot lately, she is currently in separation from MGK and has been keeping a low profile mostly. Now a seemingly 2009 promotional interview clip from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen has gone viral and it is giving deja-vu nightmares to the beauty.

Daily Star reports, in one of the most awkward encounters ever caught on film, Fox was left fuming and red-faced when a desperate interviewer begged her for a kiss on a live interview. In the conversation that took place leading to the unpleasant situation the male interviewer branded her a “sex icon”, to which Megan replied: “You are crazy.”

The said interview took place for Première Magazine, Megan started by asking the interviewer if he reads a lot of books. “Because of the glasses?” he can be heard replying rather cheekily before Megan admitted: “And the hair. You have like soft bangs.” He was quick to brand her “mean”, insisting she was “making fun of him”. Megan then can be seen snapping back and exclaiming: “No! You look like a smart guy. You’re gonna have the best questions.” He replies: “It’s always the smart guy who never gets the girl.” Clearly with throwing a sense of flirtations in the air.

The interview starts getting more awkward from this point, as the interviewer presses with the question: “In the first Transformers, you were just like a toy – the girl of the boy.

“[Director] Michael Bay made you an icon. Are you aware?” Megan clearly took that to heart when the interviewer came at her, focusing on the risque scene where the actress leans over a motorcycle in the movie.

Losing her patience, she is seen saying: “Who can’t bend over a motorcycle! What did I do that was so special? It’s not like I was doing one-handed cartwheels or push-ups.” The interviewer then continues: “It’s not really about what you did but what he [Bay] did, making you look gorgeous.”

This is the first shot of Megan Fox in Transformers 2. Michael Bay should be in jail. pic.twitter.com/CAjY2X4Glr — Tycho Magnetic Anomaly-1 (@OnALighter_Note) January 15, 2023

“But you know it’s a step from playing in a movie like this to becoming a proper actress,” he intentionally added, which just seemed malicious at the point. And then the interview just went out of hand for the worse - as it neared conclusion the interviewer made an impromptu request: “I have one last thing. Please can you give me a kiss?”

A shell-shocked Megan asked: “On the mouth?!” – but soon breathed a sigh of relief when he revealed on just his cheek.

Picking up between the devil and the deep sea Megan seemed to have frozen for a moment, then obliging towards the request she says: “Yeah, come on over,” and gives him a quick peck on the cheek. The interviewer exclaims his luck and said: “Woah.” However, the viewers can still see the discomfort in Fox's eyes towards the end since her personal line was crossed.