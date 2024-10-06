Denzel Washington ‘Screamed’ at Diddy During 2003 Party Before ‘Storming Out,' As Per Source

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

In a bombshell revelation, it has been reported that Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington once had a feisty confrontation with music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at one of Diddy’s infamous parties back in 2003. According to an insider, Washington ‘screamed’ at Combs before storming out of the all-night party, leaving the crowd stunned.

Diddy’s infamous parties were frequented by A-list stars like Washington, who was accompanied by his wife, Pauletta, on the night of the altercation. As per The New York Post, a source close to the situation revealed, “Denzel screamed, ‘You don’t respect anyone.’ [Denzel and his wife, Pauletta] had been partying until dawn [with Diddy], and they had seen something and stormed out.”

Denzel Washington vs Diddy in 2003!



Denzel stormed out of Diddy's wild party, citing disrespect.



Now, Diddy faces sex trafficking charges.



Denzel's advice: "Leave Hollywood parties early." — Gabriel🪽 (@TheGabriel72) October 3, 2024

While it remains unclear what exactly triggered the outburst, it is believed that Washington and Pauletta saw something that deeply disturbed them, leading them to leave the event. The incident took place long before Combs’ recent arrest, but now, in light of the criminal charges against him, many are looking back at his past behavior with renewed scrutiny.

Combs is currently facing multiple serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. The allegations, which have shaken the entertainment world, claim that he hosted ‘freak offs’ — elaborate sex parties designed for his and his guests’ enjoyment, often involving women coerced into participating. However, it wasn’t just Washington who was cautious around Combs’ parties.

Other celebrities have since spoken about the nature of these events. Comedian Brandon T. Jackson recalled advice Washington gave him about navigating Hollywood gatherings: “Denzel always told me, [when] we be at the parties, ‘You leave 30 minutes before the devil get there. OK?’ Always remember that Denzel would leave the parties early.” This cryptic warning now resonates strongly with the public, especially as more details about Diddy’s parties emerge.

Brandon T Jackson responds to Katt Williams interview and says he never sold his body sexually for movie roles.



Also, Brandon T Jackson says Denzel Washington left the Hollywood parties early and encouraged him to leave before the devil comes.



(🎥 Breaking The Machine/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/Yuz1g6ctfo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 6, 2024

Other Hollywood figures, such as Marlon Wayans, have also spoken out making early exits from Diddy’s events. A former publicist, Dr. LaJoyce Brookshire, also noted that one's safety became questionable after a certain hour at these parties, with drug use and suspicious activities happening behind closed doors. She revealed, “My spidey senses were always on high alert. And I know that there’s no safety after a certain hour when you’ve got drinks flowing and people behind your back doing drugs in bathrooms, and 2 or 3 people walking out of a bathroom together… so could there potentially be? Absolutely. Did I see it? No. I never stayed at the party late enough to see.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Noel Vasquez

As per Mirror, as Diddy awaits trial, the entertainment industry holds its breath, anticipating more revelations about those connected to his notorious gatherings. Diddy’s attorney claimed, "...Mr Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).