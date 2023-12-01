Denise Richards’ Return to 'RHOBH' Leaves Everyone Wondering ‘What’s Wrong’ With Her: ‘Hot Mess’ 

In the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans were taken aback by Denise Richards' behavior. The former cast member made a return to the Bravo reality series, attending a dinner party filled with explosive moments and cannabis alongside another ex-housewife Camille Grammer.

Upon arriving at Kyle Richards' house, Denise encountered Erika Jayne, who inquired about her interest in trying THC edibles with the group. Denise, however, expressed her reluctance, stating, “I don’t wanna eat that stuff. I’ve smoked weed twice in my life, and I’m good. I’m not gonna say who I did that with,” while looking directly into the camera. Later, when Kyle and Sutton Stracke were late to join the table, Denise questioned, “Did she have too much of the hors d’oeuvres?” and added, “Well, you know what I’m talking about.”

Throughout the conversation, the former wife of Charlie Sheen exhibited peculiar behavior, remaining unusually quiet, nodding slowly, and often sporting a blank stare. Concerned viewers immediately took to Twitter, per PAGE SIX, questioning what might be "wrong" with the OnlyFans creator, especially since she opted out of participating in the evening's activities. Social media reactions ranged from describing Denise as a "HOT 🔥 F***ING MESS" to expressing confusion and concern about her demeanor. Some speculated about her pre-party activities, while others simply observed that Denise seemed to be "on another planet."

Not my queen @DENISE_RICHARDS looking into the camera wink wink I love it #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/77BxLXi5op — Fear Queer Horror Guru (@fearqueerhorror) November 30, 2023

The overall consensus among fans was a mixture of curiosity and surprise, with some questioning if there was something more to Denise's behavior on that particular night. Richards was lambasted by followers after she announced a new partnership with her 19-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently asked her OnlyFans subscribers if she should do another collaboration with her teenage "mini-me" daughter, Sami. Denise, 52, shares Sami with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, 58, per The Sun.

I love Denise Richards but she’s beyond cooked here



pic.twitter.com/V8uwvz6MPn — Joel (@joelrkkx) December 1, 2023

The Bravo personality published a new image of herself and Sami staring into the camera lens. Denise wore a semi-revealing gold top, while Sami went braless in a white tank. The mother-daughter pair looked more alike than ever, with their comparable blond locks left naturally wavy, per PageSix. Denise asked her fans alongside the photo, which she shared on the subscription-based platform, "Should my mini me @samisheen and I do another collaboration soon?"

#icymi Denise Richards, 52, heavily criticized for 'sick' OnlyFans collaboration with daughter Sami Sheen, 19. Critics are calling it weird. — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) October 12, 2023

Many fans thought it was unacceptable and weird for the RHOBH star to be collaborating with her teenage daughter because OnlyFans is usually intended to distribute adult-only, NSFW content. Sami, who has had her account for almost a year, stated that she decided to postpone the X-rated images until she could have breast augmentation surgery. She explained, "I just want to wait until the girls are done so I’m fully confident with everything I’m showing."

