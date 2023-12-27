Former president Donald Trump's unusual Christmas greeting is being slammed across political spectrums. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Democrat from Michigan, delved into and harshly criticized the greeting, which called for anyone Trump believed to be 'looking to destroy' the country to 'rot in hell.' Dingell has described it as 'one of the most pathetic' Christmas greetings she has ever heard in her long political career, The Hill reported.

Trump attacked prominent people in the Truth Social post, including international leaders and special counsel Jack Smith, who is currently in charge of the Justice Department's probe into the former President's activities related to the 2020 election and the Capitol uprising on January 6, 2021.

In a recent post, Trump extended holiday wishes, especially citing 'Crooked Joe Biden's ONLY HOPE, Deranged Jack Smith.' Trump, who has labeled Smith as 'deranged' before, has accused him of serving President Joe Biden's 'political agenda.' Trump also criticized various issues, including "Open Borders, INFLATION, Afghanistan Surrender, Green New Scam, High Taxes, No Energy Independence, Woke Military, Russia/Ukraine, Israel/Iran, All Electric Car Lunacy," expressing a desire for those involved to "ROT IN HELL."

When Dingell was asked on CNN on December 26 whether the threats against public employees were getting more extensive, she answered, “They’re deteriorating and they’re getting worse… Quite frankly, I’m going to tell you that I think it was one of the most pathetic Christmas greetings I’ve heard when a former president of the United States who wants to return tells people on Christmas Day that they ‘can rot in hell.'” Dingell stated that Trump is 'contributing to the divisiveness [and] division' in the country.

The Christmas message comes amid former DOJ officials and experts warning that Trump directly threatens US democracy and the rule of law, as he remains consistent with remarks that he intends to 'weaponize' the Justice Department against his opponents and detractors. “I’m hard-pressed to find any candidates anywhere who are so open that they would use the power of the state to go after critics and enemies,” Harvard government professor Steven Levitsky told The Guardian.

“This is one of the most openly authoritarian campaigns I’ve ever seen. You have to go back to the far-right authoritarians in the 1930s in Europe or 1970s Latin America to find the kind of dehumanizing and violent language that Trump is starting to consistently use," Levitsky continued.

Dingell and Trump have a longstanding bitter relationship. In 2019, politicians from both parties took offense at Trump's insults directed at Dingell and her late husband. Trump attacked Dingell for supporting his impeachment, implying that her late husband—who, at the time of his death in February of that year, was the longest-serving member of Congress in history—was 'looking up' from hell.

“Yes, I have had people, and after he went after me, and quite frankly, there were men outside of my house with assault weapons, and I have had threats, but it is hate and division [that] are creeping into our communities far too easily,” Dingell remarked about Christmas message and the threats Trump continues to make. “Violence is becoming normalized. Every last one of us has to stand up. We can disagree civilly; we need to respect every human being with dignity.”

