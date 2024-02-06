Demi Lovato Takes a Bold Stand, Defends Performing 'Heart Attack' at Heart Disease Event

Demi Lovato, known for her powerful voice and candid storytelling, recently sparked a conversation with her performance at an American Heart Association event. Choosing to sing her 2013 hit, Heart Attack, at a heart health event caused a stir among attendees and on social media platforms alike. Some questioned the appropriateness of the song, while others applauded Lovato for her unconventional approach.

Lovato undoubtedly made a conscious decision when she performed her hit song Heart Attack at an annual American Heart Association event on Wednesday. But the singer also created quite a stir on social media on performing this 2013 hit. Although the decision may have seemed repulsive to some guests of the New York City event, Lovato has since provided an explanation. Entertainment Weekly was informed on Friday by a Lovato official that "she spoke on the mind-heart connection." "It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room — the very reason why Demi was at the event.” The occasion in question was the yearly concert for the "Go Red for Women" campaign of the American Heart Association, which aims to increase funding and awareness for women's heart health. Lovato has a personal stake in the cause; she has raised awareness of cardiovascular disease by promoting the event on social media. In the 2021 documentary Dancing With the Devil, Lovato, who overdosed on drugs and survived, described her terrifying experience of surviving a heart attack in 2018. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Demi began the song by expressing her fear that she "wouldn't be able to perform that song again" in the wake of her 2018 drug overdose-related heart attack.

can we please not lose sight of the fact that demi lovato performed heart attack at an event for cardiovascular health — judy gemstone news and updates (@veryvogue) February 5, 2024

The singer went on, "I’ll have blind spots in my vision so sometimes when I go to pour a glass of water, I’ll totally miss the cup because I can’t see it, I'm really lucky to be alive." Since then, sources have told TMZ that Lovato's rendition of the song was endorsed and supported by the heart group for a purpose. Nonetheless, several fans had strong opinions about Lovato's song selection. One person on X commented, "I [for real] can’t stop laughing..how many ppl did that song choice decision go through before she performed it live??” while another said, “She didn’t think this one through,” In 2013, Heart Attack went five times platinum after peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Even while the surprising song selection may have at first caused controversy, Lovato ultimately used it as a creative and eye-catching method to support the event's goal of increasing awareness of women's heart health. She allegedly stated that she decided to sing the song that night because it now holds so much importance for her.