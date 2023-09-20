Ron DeSantis dismissed claims that he is awkward and unnatural by saying they were "manufactured" by his opponents. The governor of Florida has rejected suggestions that he should make an effort to be more approachable and friendly over the course of his campaign. In a recent interview with Fox News Howard Kurtz questioned DeSantis about the backlash and asked him if he would like to project a "warmer image" for the public.

DeSantis replied, "Well, I think some of that is manufactured. We do things where I'm out there, you know, the shaking the hands, I've done more retail than anybody." The candidature of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for president in 2024, has been dogged by charges that he lacks charm, and awkward Americans are recognizing themselves in DeSantis as per the reports. The Washington Post spoke with many individuals who admitted to having poor people skills and, as a result, felt sorry for the governor, who has been polling in a distant second place.

All Ron DeSantis wants for his birthday is to “Send a message to DC”



How is his campaign so bad at presenting their candidate as a human? He is awkward and unable to connect enough by himself. But then his team adds to it by actively dehumanizing him. pic.twitter.com/JvJRNRDhqj — Eric Jotkoff (@Eric_Jotkoff) September 14, 2023

One Yale University freshman told the outlet, "It's extremely relatable to me," and she said that she still remembers the day she called her high school instructor "Mom" before going to sleep. Kate Ecke, a therapist called his videos "cringe" and added, "But I'm cringing because I've been that person." As The Daily Beast noted in March, DeSantis' opponents, most notably former President Donald Trump, see his "aloof public persona" as a potential weakness in the "retail politics-heavy early primary states." One event host informed the outlet about DeSantis' unresponsive team and said, "Easily the least responsive campaign I’ve ever dealt with, we invite, invite, invite, ping, ping, ping. We don’t hear anything." Another Hampshire Republican told the outlet, "He’s been tighter in his requests than other candidates." DeSantis' deployment of bikes racks as barriers between himself and a mob during his Iowa visit did not go unnoticed as well.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steven Ferdman

In July, the Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, sugar-shamed a little kid for drinking an Icee, further damaging his campaign. DeSantis's ineptitude at interacting with people was on full display at the Wayne County fairgrounds in Iowa. Seeing the kid, DeSantis inquired what they were enjoying, and as the kid said "Icee", he replied, "That’s a lot of sugar, huh?". DeSantis already made a number of mistakes in Florida, a crucial primary state, including receiving a cease-and-desist letter from other Republicans for busing in supporters from other states to hide the lack of passion for his campaign.

“What is that? An icee? That’s probably a lot of sugar, huh?”



Ron DeSantis to a child in Iowa.



Perfection. No notes. Beyond parody. https://t.co/qWlOBKY7rA — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 27, 2023

In a letter, GOP Chair Daniel Freeman said, "He is the first presidential candidate that is going out and buying and paying for representation … he’s not building a grassroots organization. And it could very well be that he uses Never Back Down because he can’t garner state support from individual residents in Iowa. Therein lies the problem. He is misleading the public of Iowa by sending busloads of people to a parade and they don’t even live in the area and in fact, most of them don’t even live in the state of Iowa." DeSantis was found publicly condemning kids for enjoying frozen desserts amid this summer's record-breaking heat. Social media users' responses were harsh because they couldn't believe DeSantis was so bad at retail politics.

