Here’s Decoding Jennifer Aniston’s Estranged Relationship With Her Mother, Nancy Dow

Decoding Why Everybody's Beloved "Friend" Couldn't Befriend Her Mother

Image Source: Getty Images | Amy Sussman

Jennifer Aniston's name and fame turned her into everyone's sweetheart as Rachel Green in America's hit sitcom, Friends. However, the actress hid immense pain and trauma behind her gorgeous face and bright smile. Unfortunately, the first heartbreak she ever experienced was at the hands of her own mother, Nancy Dow. Aniston alleged her mother was overly-critical and judgemental of her looks instead of loving and accepting her daughter for who she was. The relationship was toxic, to be precise.

1. Who Was Nancy Dow, Aniston’s Mother?

Image Source: Getty Images | Jason Merritt

Well, Nancy Aniston (previously Dow) tried to make her mark as an actor in the 1960s. Her most notable role was in a single episode of the 1962 released sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies, where the story revolved around a poor family that recently acquired wealth and moved to Beverly Hills, California.

However, she professionally gave up acting in 1969. After she gave birth to Aniston with her husband, John Aniston, she suffered strokes in 2011 and 2012 and passed away in 2016.

2. Aniston Had a Toxic Relationship With Her Mother, Nancy

Image Source: Getty Images | Imeh Akpanudosen

If an actor is famous, it doesn't mean they have been fortunate in every aspect of life. One such example is Aniston's strained relationship with mom, Nancy. She has been vocal about it, and no, it wasn't like your regular arguments with your parents. The issue was far more deep-rooted and dark, to put it mildly.

In fact, the mother-daughter duo were estranged for approximately fifteen years. Several headlines covered the news of their tumultuous relationship and traumatic equation.

3. Jennifer’s Father Abruptly Left Their Family Home One Day

Image Source: Getty Images | Christopher Polk

Aniston once revealed to Esquire in 2007, "When I was about nine, I came home from a friend's party, and my dad wasn't there." She highlighted more about the traumatic effect it left on her as a child. "Divorce happens in a lot of families, and I don't want to break out the violins. But that was that."

If her father suddenly leaving home wasn't mortifying enough, it got all worse when her mother became overly critical of her looks.

4. Her Home Was Not a Typical “Happy Family”

Image Source: Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

In 2018, Aniston opened up about her mother to Elle Magazine, "She was from this world of, 'Honey, take better care of yourself,' or 'Honey, put your face on,' or all of those odd sound bites that I can remember from my childhood," per The Things.

She didn't want to live in that house. "My house was not a fun house to live in. I was thrilled to get out." A strained relationship turned estranged throughout Aniston's adult life.

5. Nancy’s Tell-All Memoir Made Matters Worse, but They Eventually Made Peace

Image Source: Getty Images | Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Although much of her adult life, the mother-daughter was not on speaking terms. However, in 1999, Nancy's tell-all memoir: From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir made matters worse between them. She also gave an interview in 1996, after Aniston became famous, reported In Touch Weekly.

Despite the Friends alum's displeasure, her mom released the memoir which further caused complications. But Aniston made peace with her mom in 2005. She said, "I forgave my mom. I forgave my father. I've forgiven my family."

