Debunking Donald Trump's False Claim of 'No One Funded Black Colleges for Years' Before His Presidency

Former US President Donald Trump, in an interview with GB News' Nigel Farage, made a series of claims that have since been debunked. Trump falsely asserted that he was the first president in "years and years" to fund Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), a statement that has been categorically disproven. He asserted this while speaking with Farage on Tuesday evening, March 19, in a bid to bolster his image ahead of a potential second-term bid.

In an unexpected declaration, Trump made the blatantly false claim that he had contributed more money to black institutions than any prior president. "No one has funded black colleges for years and years," Trump said to Farage, seemingly indicating that he was one of the only presidents to make a financial commitment. Trump is exposed for lying once more, as usual.

Walter M. Kimbrough debunks the Trump #HBCU lie with receipts.



over 4 budget proposals, Trump attempted to cut $200M from HBCUs and PBIs. In spite of his attempts, each year Congress INCREASED HBCU and PBI funding, not Trump



Let The HBCU Lying Begin #D9https://t.co/FbxtYhqgvy — Serious Black 🗳 (@NicsuPR) March 15, 2024

As per PolitiFact, a nonprofit initiative in the United States run by the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, HBCUs received almost the same amount of support from previous president Barack Obama. 2019 saw the signing of the FUTURE Act by Trump, which significantly increased government support for HBCUs. However, during the Obama administration, those organizations were given funds by the same bill, as per The Mirror.

the HBCU's never struggled during the Trump Administration, they had a 10 year deal of hundreds of millions of dollars... https://t.co/zyx6JJNDBI — eatingtolive (@Eatingtolive4) March 20, 2024

Analysts have also long observed that HBCUs receive support from a wide range of sources. Even though the FUTURE Act provides a sizable amount of financing, these institutions are still eligible to apply for grants, contracts, and cooperative agreements from government organizations. An assistant professor at the University of Alabama named Krystal L. Williams says that students can also apply for extra money through Pell Grants. "Those funding sources predate both the Trump and Obama administrations, Williams said."

Hey @SenatorTimScott, you can stop lying about Trump and HBCU funding. You too @MarkFisherFocus. These are the facts. My frat @HipHopPrez keeps dropping these receipts! https://t.co/jdn6LoBXip — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) March 15, 2024

It is the second time the two have had a conversation. On May 3, 2023, while traveling to his Turnberry golf property in Scotland, Trump stopped to speak with the Brexiteer. Trump boasted that he was certain to win the US presidential election in 2024, putting everyone from Joe Biden to Meghan Markle, Boris Johnson, and Sean Connery in the sights.

I have never wavered since 2016 in my belief that the world is safer with Trump. Nice to get a shoutout from the big man.



pic.twitter.com/5nF7nhbn4f — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 14, 2024

The interview with GB News follows Farage's attendance at a Trump rally in Iowa in January. Farage sat at the front and caught Trump's attention even though he wasn't invited. Trump complimented Farage, saying, "I’m just looking at this handsome guy. He’s been a backer of mine from day one. Great, you look great – I love these suits, you really know how to dress over there." Following the gathering, Farage beamingly wrote on X, "Nice to get a shoutout from the big man. I have never wavered since 2016 in my belief that the world is safer with Trump."

During the interview on Tuesday, Trump said Prince Harry might have to leave America if Trump gets a second term as president. The Duke of Sussex, he claimed, might be deported due to the current scandal around his possible use of cocaine, cannabis, and magic mushrooms, as per Yahoo.