David Letterman Defends Taylor Swift, Playfully Confuses Her BF Travis Kelce with Kelsey Grammer

In a recent turn of events, David Letterman, the iconic former talk show host, took a stand for none other than Taylor Swift, urging her NFL critics to quiet down. With his signature blend of wit and sincerity, Letterman addressed the controversy surrounding Swift's appearances at NFL games, particularly her support for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, albeit with a hilarious mix-up involving actor Kelsey Grammer.

“God bless Taylor Swift and [Travis Kelce]" & Letterman tells off NFL fans upset by their romance: "This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!"



Letterman's declaration of support came during an episode of The Barbara Gaines Show in October, where he mistakenly referred to Kelce as Grammer, prompting a quick correction from Gaines, as per Page Six. Undeterred, Letterman continued to extol Swift's virtues, describing her as a "glowing bright light of goodness" in the world, much to the amusement of his audience. Amidst the laughter, Letterman highlighted the absurdity of the criticism directed at Swift for her involvement with Kelce and her presence at NFL games. He emphasized the positivity of their relationship, dismissing the negativity saying, "Tremendous! She fills stadiums around the world and puts on a three-hour show. We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness. The nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness, God hopes it can’t get any uglier. But that’s all we hear." His message was clear: Swift's association with Kelce is a joyful thing, deserving of applause rather than criticism, as per Variety.

Swift, for her part, has faced her fair share of backlash for her visible support of Kelce during NFL games. Despite this, she remains unapologetic, asserting that her presence is solely to support her partner and not to court attention. Her response to critics is both candid and humorous, reflecting her resilience in the face of adversity. The public display of support doesn't stop with Letterman. Kelce and Swift's close friend Brittany Mahomes have also rallied behind the singer, showcasing a united front against the onslaught of criticism.

As the AFC Championship game approached, Swift found herself once again in the spotlight, this time facing a taunting fan who accused her of ruining the NFL. Swift's response was swift and to the point, a testament to her ability to handle criticism with grace and humor.

As they prepare for the Super Bowl against the 49ers, Kelce finds comfort in Swift's unwavering presence. Kelce has also shown his support by traveling to Argentina to catch her tour amid his football commitments. However, with both the tour and the Super Bowl happening simultaneously, it's uncertain if Swift will be able to make it. Her tour spans various countries and time zones, posing a logistical challenge. Yet, Swift's dedication to Kelce suggests she might manage a last-minute trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas. Together, they navigate this tricky situation, demonstrating their resilience in balancing personal and professional lives.