David Letterman Asks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Haters to ‘Shut Up’ in an Epic Show of Support

Veteran comedian and television host David Letterman has turned into a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce admirer. For NFL fans who are sick of the couple's attention during games, the seasoned producer had a 'special' message. “This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!," Letterman addressed via a video on his Instagram account. “I don’t think in the history of show business or the history of popular culture we’ve ever witnessed anything like this,” the legendary writer said of Swift a few hours before the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship and qualified for Super Bowl LVIII against the Baltimore Ravens.

He continued, “Tremendous! She fills stadiums around the world and puts on a three-hour show. We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness. The nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness, God hopes it can’t get any uglier. But that’s all we hear. And now here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world, and she starts dating [Travis Kelce].”

Calling out haters the late-night television host added, “The [Kelce] people say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor and football.’ And the Taylor Swift people, the Swifties, are saying, ‘Oh, we don’t want a footballer in here with [Kelce],'” Letterman said. “And I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!” Letterman concluded by blessing the couple, “It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift and it’s something positive and happy for the world. And also politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force, and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So God bless Taylor Swift and [Kelce].”

As per Variety, during the 2023–24 NFL season, Swift attended multiple Chiefs games, generating a lot of media attention. Fans criticized the widely publicized pair notably when she showed up on the field to greet Kelce and the Chiefs after their victory in the AFC Championship. As per People, the Lavender Haze hitmaker was seen on the broadcast earlier in the day, when she was applauding head coach Andy Reid. Swift arrived at M&T Bank Stadium's field to welcome Kelce, who was encircled by teammates and media after the historic win.

The tight-end NFL star received a celebratory kiss from the Blank Space songstress as they celebrated the team's huge victory. The couple was seen standing next to Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, while they enjoyed the tender occasion. Together with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce helped defeat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship. They won the Vince Lombardi Trophy the previous year, therefore this will be their second consecutive trip to the big game.