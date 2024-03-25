David Beckham Didn’t Know Victoria as a Person When They Wed, Reveals Secrets to Happy Relationship

David Beckham's journey from a budding football talent to an iconic figure both on and off the pitch has been nothing short of extraordinary. But amidst all the glitz and glamour, his relationship with Victoria Beckham, formerly known as Posh Spice, stands out as a beacon of enduring love and companionship.

Even before manifestation became a thing, David was all on it. He remarked to James Corden on his podcast This Life Of Mine, "I was sat in my room with [team-mate] Gary Neville, the Spice Girls song Say You'll Be There came on TV and I turned around and said, 'I'm going to marry that one in the short black dress'." At the time, Victoria (formerly Adams) was well-known to the general public after becoming the pop girl group The Spice Girls' overnight sensation.

David acknowledges that he was one of the many people who were enthralled with her star power when she was one of the "it" girls. "I just really fancied her, and I really fancied her when I first met her. I didn't really know what she was like as a person, I just fancied her like most of the people did at the time," he said. Even though they got to know each other and developed a relationship, David acknowledged that when they first met at the altar, he didn't quite get the depth of Victoria's character. "I didn't know who I was marrying, or who I was going to be with for the rest of my life. I didn't realise what a strong woman she was, and that is what really attracted me to her more than anything because, in all honesty, I like a strong woman," he stated, as per Hello Magazine.

It took years for David to realize what he loved so deeply about Victoria, he said in an interview with Corden."Yes, she’s beautiful and yes, she’s sexy, but I like the fact that she works hard," he remarked. David has revealed the reason for their enduring relationship ahead of their silver wedding anniversary celebration. "We'll be 25 years married in July, we've been together 27 years, and we were only saying to each other the other day that we actually quite like each other," he stated. "We can still have dinner and laugh and joke, or not say anything to each other, and that's the important part of being in a relationship."Having quiet moments with my wife, kids, and family is where I'm happiest," as per The Sun.

The couple has a daughter, Harper, 12, and three sons, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19. David was full of praise for his wife and the family they had created. "We've created this amazing life together, we've got our four kids. She kind of runs the family. I think that is the most important thing to me because family's always been important and the greatest thing she's ever given me is my four children."