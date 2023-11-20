Former Obama adviser David Axelrod remains determined in his criticism of current President Joe Biden's re-election bid, emphasizing the significance of acknowledging the political realities rather than engaging in petty disputes. In a recent piece, the NYT's columnist Maureen Dowd also came to Axelrod’s defense, condemning Biden’s indulgence in what she described as ‘petty feuds.’ Axelrod, despite reportedly being called a ‘prick' by Biden, felt it was more important to talk about the data rather than personal opinions. “I don’t care about them thinking I’m a prick — that’s fine. I hope they don’t think the polls are wrong because they’re not,” Axelrod told Dowd.

Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 5, 2023

Axelrod, who has previously shown support for Biden, shared some legible concerns about the President’s approach, highlighting that Biden might be underestimating his challenges in the upcoming election season. Drawing parallels with Hillary Clinton's past strategy, Axelrod cautioned, “I think he has a 50-50 shot here, but no better than that, maybe a little worse, He thinks he can cheat nature here, and it’s really risky. They’ve got a real problem if they’re counting on Trump to win it for them. I remember Hillary doing that, too.”

As per the New York Post, the reported exchange between Biden and Axelrod could highlight a potential disinterest in confronting a challenging political environment. Dowd noted that the POTUS' flash of anger could have to do with him being 'in denial,' especially if he were to be 'surrounded by enablers who are sugarcoating a grim political forecast.' Dowd criticized Biden by saying he should refrain from indulging 'the Irish chip on his shoulder.' Instead, she stated that Biden should 'gather the sharpest minds in his party and hear what they have to say.'

On CNN International, Kasie Hunt said to David Axelrod, "since we're live in London," I can't say on air Politico reported that Biden called you a prick. "It starts with a P and ends with a K." Axelrod expressed concerns about Biden's age being a problem. pic.twitter.com/btImv4t9yq — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) November 14, 2023

Axelrod's assessment, supported by numerous other Democrats, could also be indicative of a larger divide in the political party. During an appearance on CNN, Axelrod asserted, “Listen, I understand he was irritated because I raised concerns that many, many Democrats had. And again, you know, my feeling is either get out or get going. But the status quo, the way they were approaching the campaign, this sort of ‘What, me, worry?’ attitude about the campaign was not going to get him to where he needs to go.”

David Axelrod to @JoeBiden "Get out or get going"!

Joe Biden to David Axelrod "Prick". — Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) November 15, 2023

While Axelrod suggested that Biden might want to reconsider his position in light of polling data, the analyst also emphasized the need for a proactive approach to these matters rather than maintain a position that, in Axelrod's view, could harm the President in the race ahead. Even if 'uncomfortable' for Biden, Axelrod's willingness to voice concerns has apparently resonated with many others who share similar sentiments about the POTUS' campaign strategy; Axelrod even said many people reached out to him saying they were 'glad someone said it.'

