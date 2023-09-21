The rumored romance between NFL player Travis Kelce and music sensation Taylor Swift is one such story that has caught the attention of media and fans alike. While fans have been eager to speculate about a possible romantic connection, some industry insiders are raising their eyebrows and calling the whole thing into question.

The controversy surrounding Travis and Swift's rumored relationship took an unexpected turn when Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, accused Travis of exploiting the dating rumors to gain fame, per Page Six. Portnoy didn't hold back when he re-posted a blog article by Kelly Keegs, titled “I Now Think Travis Kelce Is Using Taylor Swift For Clout.”

“You know what? I ride with Keegs on this one. I Think Travis Kelce Is Using Taylor Swift For Clout," Portnoy tweeted, echoing Keegs' opinion. Portnoy's comment fueled speculations regarding the nature of Travis and Swift's connection.

Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, weighed in during an interview with radio station 94WIP, escalating the matter even further. Jason intimated that the supposed romance was "100 percent true," but then backtracked, stating, “No I’m joking. I don’t even know what’s happening.”

Travis, the 33-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star, was reported to have attempted to give Swift his phone number during one of her Eras Tour performances in July. Swift, on the other hand, does not interact with fans before or after her acts, according to Travis, since she needs to protect her voice for her lengthy performances. Kelce expressed displeasure that he couldn't give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number, reports The New York Times.

You know what? I ride with Keegs on this one. I Think Travis Kelce Is Using Taylor Swift For Clout https://t.co/ivcTT46xWI — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) September 19, 2023

The prospect of Travis and Swift dating has piqued the interest of fans, who have filled social media with positive remarks and wishes for the two celebrities to get together. Given Swift's inclination to pull inspiration from her personal experiences, Portnoy speculated that their connection could lead to a new song.

Per Page Six, He wrote on his Instagram story, “Wouldn’t be my 1st choice but Mother works hard to provide for us, She is allowed to have fun too.” He wrote in a Barstool blog, "I bet he likes the idea of dating Taylor more than actually dating her." "But that’s okay. Taylor loves dating big-name celebs who are sure to break her heart so why not a football player over some DJ or musician?"

It's worth noting that neither Travis nor Swift have officially acknowledged or rejected the relationship rumors, allowing fans and speculators to interpret every clue and word. Portnoy, who has been vocal about his skepticism regarding the rumored relationship, is not alone in his opinion. Kelly Keegs raised concerns about Kelce's involvement in the swirling rumors. Keegs suggested that Kelce has been reveling in the attention generated by the speculation, even going so far as to laugh about puns related to the situation.

