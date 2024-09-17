Dave Grohl Apparently Used the Same Pickup Line on a 24-Year-Old That He Used With Wife Jordyn Blum

The leader of the Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl, recently came clean about having a kid outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum. On Tuesday, he shared on his Instagram, "I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage." As such, his romantic past was looked at much more closely than before, with sources even revealing some rather unexpected information about his flirting style.

For those who may not know, Grohl met Blum in 2001 at a club in West Hollywood, California, according to an interview he gave to Q magazine in 2007. He told the outlet at the time, "So I’m just having some drinks and acting like a jackass. And by the end of the night, I was pissed, and I’m staring at her going, ‘You’re my future ex-wife.'" Surprisingly, Alix, a 35-year-old woman, recently revealed to Page Six that Grohl, who married Blum in August 2003 and had three kids with her, tried on her using the 'exact same' method despite being married for 10 years.

According to Alix, she and a friend went to a dive bar in the East Village of New York City in late September 2013 after the friend's furniture exhibition at a nearby gallery. Alix recalled a bar with a jukebox and a pool table, but she forgot the name. Alix said that at around 1:30 in the morning, Grohl and 'a few other people' walked into the pub. So, she revealed, "So I go up to him, and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna need to see some ID'."

Grohl then apparently asked if he could get a drink for her after she told him, "I’m like, ‘You pretty much got me through high school.'" Based on Alix's account, the musician reportedly said, Oh, OK! A whiskey girl. You should be my future ex-wife," in response to her request for 'Jameson on the rocks.' Alix claimed that despite being 'grossed out' by the statement, she and her friend continued to spend the evening at the pub, but that nothing came of it.

Additionally, Blum and Grohl were married in 2003 at Blum's Los Angeles home, and they just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. Ophelia Saint, 10, Violet Maye, 18, and Harper Willow, 15, are the couple's children. However, their first meet-up at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar wasn't love at first sight. In fact, in a 2007 interview with Elle, Grohl claimed, "When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling." But as time went on, he changed his mind. He further added, "After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again.'"