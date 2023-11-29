Daughter North’s Practical Abilities Cause Kim Kardashian to Take Another 'Humbling' Hit

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian spent some quality time with North West, her kid. Despite her age, North is very skilled in the kitchen, and she enjoys cooking. Furthermore, she is clever, taking full advantage of the situation to severely criticize her mother. During the Season 4, Episode 6 segment, a producer asked North, "Can your mom cook?" North quipped, "Heck no!" Soon after, North yelled out, "Someone is late!" as Kim hurriedly entered the room.

People who saw it were laughing and expressing their support for her on social media. As reported by Mirror, one user wrote on Reddit, "North is literally on this planet to humble Kim." Another one added, "I love her outspokenness!" A third one wrote, "Hahahahah she is wildly scathing I absolutely love it." Kim makes it clear to the confessional camera that she is intentionally making time to be with North.

In a candid moment, Kim tells her daughter, "Northie, I'm going to prison soon," and then goes on to explain that she was planning to visit Pelican Bay State Jail. She added, "Anytime I can talk to her [North] about what I do and why I do it, it's really important to me." As North and Kim sat side by side, a producer then questioned her about "the work her mom does." Then, with a sardonic grin, North quipped: "What does she do?"

During the same episode, Kim and North were in the kitchen preparing food, when North casually munched on an onion while walking about. Kim asked her daughter, "You're just going to eat an onion like an apple? This is what she does, people, she eats veggies like apples." When Kim notices that she can smell her daughter's breath, she moves her face away from North after kissing her on the cheek. She said out loud, "Oh, my gosh, this onion breath is going to make me cry! No, it’s so strong. Oh, my gosh, my eyes are literally tearing. How do you not tear?" But North smiles broadly for the camera as if nothing is wrong with her.

Fans quickly flocked to social media after the Nov. 2 episode's airing to voice their opinions. One fan tweeted, "Why the fuck is North West walking around eating a raw onion in keeping up with the Kardashians… North & Saint scare me." Another one wrote, "I have not been keeping up with the Kardashians, and let me tell you that I felt foolish googling “North West onion”. A third fan wrote, "North West eating an onion like an apple and replying to the question “What do you think about what your mum does?” with “what does she do?” is the best thing ever. Iconic." A fourth one added, "Thinking about that video of North West eating an onion the way the Grinch does. just straight up like an apple. that is peak Gemini energy to me." One more fan commented, "North West eating a raw onion like it’s an apple while basically calling her mom a freeloader is peak reality tv."

