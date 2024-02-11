Dakota Johnson Recalls Her 'The Office' Cameo, Says The 'Cast Was Sad': "There Were Weird Dynamics"

Dakota Johnson’s appearance on the set of The Office may have seemed like a dream come true, but for the actress, it turned out to be quite the opposite. The actress recently appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers and revealed that her time filming her cameo for the series finale of the famous sitcom was, in her own words, "the worst time of my life." Despite her love for the show, Johnson’s experience on set was far from enjoyable. She had thought that she would only be there briefly but ended up filming for two weeks, only to have minimal screen time in the final episode. Johnson played the role of a new employee in the accounting department, her character was introduced after Kevin departed from the show.

As per the reports of E! News, Johnson exclaimed, “That was honestly the worst time of my life. I love that show so much, and they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ and I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like, half a day. I was there for two weeks and I’m barely in the f–king show.” While Johnson was delighted to join the cast of her favorite show, she realized that things behind the scenes were not as she had imagined. Johnson added, “They were sad. And also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years.” As she was not an established actress then, she struggled to connect with her fellow cast members, who were already well-established in the industry. Johnson reveals, “Some people didn’t speak to each other, and I’m coming in like, ‘Hahaha, I’m so excited to be here,’ and no one wanted to talk to me, nobody gave a f–k, It’s cause I had a glass of champagne.”

As per US Weekly, to make matters worse, Johnson found herself relegated to background scenes, performing mundane office tasks like faxing documents. The late-night host, Meyers exclaimed, "Look, it's the f--king Office's fault." Meyers quipped, “Can I tell you I recently watched it and it was some of the most believable faxing I’ve ever seen. And a lot of people I think mail it in when they’re in the background of those shows.” Her experience in The Office may not have been as planned, but Johnson’s career would take off with her breakout role in the 50 Shades of Grey film series.

In the end, Johnson's brief stint on The Office may not have been memorable for the actress, but it serves as a reminder that even the most challenging experiences can lead to greater opportunities down the line.