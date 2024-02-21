Dakota Johnson Expresses Displeasure with the Ongoing 'Nepo Baby' Debate by Deeming it 'Lame'

Dakota Johnson, known for her roles in various films, including the upcoming Madame Web, recently shared her thoughts on the 'nepo baby' debate during an appearance on the Today show. The term 'nepo baby' refers to individuals in the entertainment industry who have famous parents, and Dakota, being the daughter of famous actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, fits into this category.

A wave of nepo baby discussions became viral online in 2022 after New York Magazine's viral cover article, How A Nepo Baby Is Born, examined the well-known and connected parents of up-and-coming superstars in forensic detail. Actors Griffith and Don's daughter Dakota stated during her appearance on the Today show on Wednesday, February 7, that she finds the conversations to be extremely boring and irritating. In response to Hoda Kotb's question about Dakota making fun of her own famous position, Dakota said, "Like, if you're a journalist, write about something else. That’s just like, lame. So the opportunity to make fun of it, I jumped at," Dakota continued, as per Page Six.

I mostly like Dakota Johnson but the nepo baby thing is very funny. Even her famous parents never used any influence for her career you are still physically half Melanie Griffith half Don Johnson, pretending that’s not helpful is crazy. — benny gesserit spice agony🍀(40-12) (@benz_friendz) February 9, 2024

During her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Dakota, who has been promoting her new film Madame Web, recently made jokes about having famous parents. She and comedians John Higgins and Martin Herlihy—sons of SNL producer Steve Higgins and former head writer Tim Herlihy—engaged in a nepotistic truce with the same rings in a video featuring the show's group Please Don't Destroy. Dakota also talked about how when she made the decision to pursue acting full-time, her father cut her off financially, as per BuzzFeed News. Dakota did have to support herself financially because it seems that Don wanted her to attend college and did not accept her decision not to. She had no control over any help her name might have given her.

Not to be confused with the MCU, Madame Web is an upcoming film set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe that centers on a mutant superhero possessing extrasensory power and clairvoyance. Numerous Spider-Man projects were put on hold after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a critical and commercial failure. But since then, Sony Pictures has developed the SSU, which includes Madame Web's Spider-Man heroic journey. The fact that Madame Web's abilities are connected to the multiverse is interesting since it gives the franchise what seems like limitless potential. Madame Web is one of the few Marvel films coming out in 2024, and it will take place in the same universe as the Venom and Morbius films. The movie also stars Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet. All three currently have unidentified roles; however, it is assumed that Roberts and Scott are May and Ben Parker, respectively. Tahar Rahim's portrayal of Spider-Man villain Ezekiel Sims is featured in the Madame Web trailer, which also provides additional information on the movie's villain casting.