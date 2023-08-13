Critics Find Serious Proof About Kim Kardashian's Face After 'Telling' Photo Surfaces

Kim Kardashian, the well-known reality TV star and entrepreneur, has always been under the spotlight for her looks with speculation about getting plastic surgery over the years. As mentioned by The U.S. Sun, recently, critics have claimed to find clear proof of her supposed "major fib" in telling photos that surfaced on a Kardashian-dedicated Reddit board. These pictures have reignited discussions about the extent of Kim's alleged cosmetic enhancements.

In the post titled "Why do they bother lying to us?", several snapshots and video screengrabs of Kim Kardashian were uploaded, each intended to showcase the changes in her appearance over time. From a screengrab of her Hulu show to images of her using a facial cleanser and appearing in a makeup tutorial, the post aimed to highlight supposed evidence of plastic surgery.

Image Source: Getty Images | Slaven Vlasic

The comment thread accompanying the post was filled with speculations from users who claimed to identify various surgical procedures. One commenter suggested that Kim may have had a neck lift due to a "pinched neck" appearance, scars around her ears from a facelift, and scars under her nose possibly from a nose job or lip lift. Another speculated about jaw implants possibly being done simultaneously with the facelift.

Critics also raised concerns about the heavy use of filters and Photoshop in the images Kim shares on social media, which they believe contributes to unrealistic beauty standards and disconnection from reality. They argued that the Kardashians could reach a broader audience by being more transparent about their appearance and cosmetic procedures.

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian's alleged plastic surgery has been a topic of discussion. Last year, fans thought they found clues about a secret facelift in a TikTok video posted by her daughter North. In the video, viewers noticed subtle wrinkles in front of Kim's ear, which they claimed were tell-tale signs of facelift scars.

Image Source: Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Kim has repeatedly denied getting any plastic surgery on her face, stating that she has only had a little bit of Botox on her forehead. However, she has admitted to getting Botox injections in the past, and fans have speculated about other procedures such as nose jobs and cheek and lip fillers. Another area of speculation has been Kim's famous curves, with rumors of butt implants circulating for years. In 2016, Kim admitted to getting her butt cosmetically enhanced, attributing the change to cortisone shots to treat a skin complaint. However, recent weight loss before the 2022 Met Gala fueled rumors that she may have had her alleged butt fillers removed.

It is essential to note that the claims made by critics and fans are speculative and have not been confirmed by Kim Kardashian or her representatives. While celebrities often face scrutiny and rumors about their appearances, it is essential to respect their privacy and remember that everyone has the right to make their own choices about their bodies and appearance.

