Recently, during the launch of Kylie Jenner's Bratz Dolls collaboration, critics pointed out that they couldn't recognize the cosmetics mogul. 26-year-old Jenner posted a video from the event on her YouTube channel, and people noticed she didn't look like herself despite being between her lookalike dolls.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Also Read: Fans Surprised as Kylie Jenner Unveils Unedited Video, Revealing 'Real Face' After Plastic Surgery

Earlier this year, the billionaire collaborated with Bratz Dolls to launch her own line of figurines revolving around some of her best, most iconic fashion appearances. Naturally, the inspiration (Jenner) was present at the launch, but instead, she received flak from her fans and critics alike regarding her 'unrecognizable' face.

The glamourous Jenner reached the event wearing a skin-tight patterned dress in shades of dull grey with thin straps and lace trim. It had a plunging neckline accentuating her cleavage and chest, while her hair was tied in a loose updo with strands of hair falling on her face from the sides. Jenner also flaunted a minimal makeup look with no bold lips or eyes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bratz (@bratz)

The entrepreneur shared the behind-the-scenes from the event on her official YouTube channel, and critics were quick to comment on her 'changed' appearance. One of her followers even took a screenshot from the video and posted it on Reddit. The opinions came pouring in on the online platform, and one user, u/SecureAd1981, criticized, "She ruined her whole face; I still haven't seen anyone look good with cheek filler." Another one, u/Ithink-imoverit2405, claimed, "She looks tired, drained, and just there for contracts only. No real excitement, no real happiness. Just tired."

Also Read: Here's Why Kylie Jenner Lost Around 1 Million Followers on Instagram

A third, u/empressM, slammed the celebrity by saying, "Her implants are hanging on to her obviously skinnier frame for their dear life…" Other users on the platform were also quick to chime in. u/MaliciousMeeks commented, "So stiff & matured…her face looks like it sounds like empty water bottles went it moves." Another critic, u/Sea_Tomato4101, wrote, "She looked best when she was dating Tyga. She should have left her face alone." Other unimpressed people like u/KumaChanT said, "She looks depressed and bored of it all."

Also Read: Blac Chyna Slammed Kylie Jenner for Taking her Daughter Dream on This Ride Without Her Permission

Jenner's collaboration with Bratz received mixed responses. Some of her fans noticed that the collection missed her trademark features, including Jenner's curvy buttocks, reported The Mirror. However, it isn't just Jenner who has been bashed. The renowned toy company Bratz has also been slammed for releasing a doll resembling the Kylie Cosmetics owner but in the wrong skin tone. Jenner has collaborated with the franchise to create the collectibles; however, some branded the collection 'disappointing' while others questioned the skin color.

Their new collection has six dolls in Jenner's most memorable fashion looks, including her famous purple feather dress at the Met Gala in 2019, the wedding dress, and the baseball cap outfit, as reported by Daily Mail. This brand-celebrity collaboration marks its first ever in the history of twenty-two years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bratz (@bratz)

Jenner previously spoke about the launch, "I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood, and I've always wanted my own Bratz doll," adding, "I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I'm so excited they are here!" Unfortunately, a large number of her fans have been left unimpressed by the collection being sold online with a price tag of $9.99.

More from Inquisitr

This is the Spot Where Kylie Jenner Took Her Children Stormi & Aire to Ahead of Halloween

Kylie Jenner Slammed for Sharing Pro-Israel Message Amid Hamas Attack, Deletes the Post