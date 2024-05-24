‘Coward’ Ted Cruz Torched for Defending Trump Despite Slanderous Attacks Against His Family

Social media users chastised Ted Cruz for sticking with former president, Donald Trump, despite the New York businessman's ugly attacks on his father and wife during his 2016 presidential campaign. During Cruz's CNN interview with Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday, May 22, the presenter brought up the fact that Trump orchestrated the onslaught of his close family members, but Cruz refused to condemn him for it and instead defended him, Mediaite reported.

"Ted Cruz. The poster child for courage," a user mocked. "@tedcruz, the human embodiment of a wet blanket, the perpetual embarrassment of Texas politics, a man whose spine is made of Jell-O," trolled another. "Tell me you have absolutely no b*lls at all without saying you don't have any b*lls at all," a user quipped on X. "How they all tuck their tails between their legs in front of a fat, orange-painted clown That only happens in the USA," another comment read.

My God what a coward — D.FAVAZZO (@Michael32556874) May 23, 2024

"Imagine your husband going on national TV and saying he was OK with someone calling you ugly and smearing your family," a user slammed. "Don’t worry, Ted Cruz has zero self-respect," echoed another. Chiming in, a user blasted, "The man bashed your wife and family and you have so little self-respect you support him in a quest for power? Pathetic,"

What a lucky woman. pic.twitter.com/poCi4r9FyA — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) May 23, 2024

"I don’t know one Texan who would stand by and let pig face Donald or anyone talk about their family then turn around and kiss his a**. This guy is a F**king coward and a weasel," others slammed Cruz. "Raphael Cruz is a spineless bag of trash. Let’s be real," another opined. "They not only debase themselves for Trump, they do so knowing that Trump will rub it in their faces at every chance he gets," a user noted.

Kaitlin Collins ends with: “So I have to conclude Mr. Cruz that after all Trump did to you & your family that you are an impotent worm with a grubby goatee.” https://t.co/je58ULYVJy — Osborne Cox (@Osborne__Cox) May 23, 2024

In Trump's controversial hush money trial, National Enquirer's former publisher, David Pecker, admitted to making up stories about Cruz's father having a connection with President Kennedy's assassination, as per Salon. Trump actively promoted these theories while campaigning in 2016, when Cruz was his main Republican rival, attacking also his wife and calling her 'ugly'.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Collins questioned Cruz about the same in the interview. "This is someone who attacked your members of your family, and what we learned from this testimony is not only did Trump know about it, he coordinated it." Cruz answered, "Look, I understand, but I knew then it was lies...And at the end of the day, I’m a big boy, and as I said, 'I could have made a choice.'"

Collins pressed, trying to get Cruz to at least defend his family, “But do you think of the tactics that he used to get where he was?” But Cruz only responded with, “I don’t like them. I can’t stand them. I think Donald Trump is a unique character in American history. There are things he says and does that I like and there are things he says and does that I don’t like.”