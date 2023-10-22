Courtney Cox, the beloved Friends actress, is making headlines for her candid revelation about her beauty regrets and is shedding light on the pressure she felt to stay youthful in the glamorous film industry. In a recent interview, the 59-year-old star admitted to having surrendered to societal expectations and undergoing several cosmetic procedures, specifically facial fillers.

Cox confessed that the pressure to maintain a youthful appearance in the glitzy realm of entertainment led her to make decisions she now regrets. "My biggest beauty regret is fillers. There’s so much pressure to stay looking young in this industry that once you start, it becomes a bit of a domino effect, and you keep on having more," said Cox.

In the interview with Woman Magazine, she further explained that the gradual nature of these procedures masked the apparent changes in her perspective, creating a 'domino effect' of alterations. "To the rest of the world, your face is so obviously changing, but to yourself — because you’re only having one procedure at a time — you don’t notice. It was a total waste of time, and I wish I hadn’t caved into the pressure of having it," Cox confessed.

As per Page Six, This isn’t the first time the actress has spoken openly about her regrets regarding cosmetic procedures. Last year, Cox shared her realization with Sunday Times Style magazine, acknowledging her past attempts to fight aging. "There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I’m changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years."

In a podcast appearance on Gloss Angeles, Cox conveyed her sentiments, underscoring the potential dangers of the 'domino effect' when it comes to such procedures. "You don’t realize that you look a little off, so then you keep doing more, ‘cause you look normal to yourself," she explained.

According to Daily Mail, Although Cox has dissolved all her fillers since 2017, going for a more natural aging process, she accepts to be a 'product whore' who loves experimenting with new beauty products. Despite the intense scrutiny in the industry, she acknowledges that the pressure she puts on herself to look good exceeds external expectations.

As she approaches her 60th birthday, Cox reflects on the passage of time. "Oh God, it's so hard to even hear or say. I can't believe it. There's nothing wrong with being 60; I just can't believe it. Time goes so fast," she said.

Despite the challenges, Cox embraces the wisdom that comes with age, stating, "There's no question that I am more grounded, I've learned so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of, and what to let go of." Cox's frank discussion serves as a refreshing reminder of the pressures actors face in the pursuit of eternal youth and the importance of embracing the natural aging process.

