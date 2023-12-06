Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has recently gotten involved in a legal battle concerning a Child Protective Services (CPS) case involving her son, Jace. The situation has deteriorated to the point where a gag order has been imposed, preventing Evans, her husband David Eason, and others from discussing the ongoing investigation. This development comes after Eason was accused of child abuse.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alo Ceballos

Also Read: Kailyn Lowry Faces Fan Fury Over Lying About The Birth Of Her Twins By Posting Confusing Updates

According to The Sun, a judge has signed off on a gag order in Jace's CPS case after Jenelle Evans' public comments caused emotional distress to her 14-year-old son. The posts not only addressed Jace's "mental health," but also expressed support for her husband, Eason, who is facing child abuse charges. According to a source, CPS requested the gag order to protect Jace from further emotional distress caused by public discussions about the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Eason is accused of assaulting Jace outside a neighbor's home in North Carolina on September 28. According to court documents, Eason "unlawfully and willingly" harmed Jace, causing marks on his arm and neck. Jace was eventually taken into custody by Child Protective Services and placed in the care of his grandmother, Barbara. However, in mid-November, Jace ran away from his grandmother's house, raising concerns about his safety.

Jenelle Evans defended her husband in a statement to the Daily Mail in response to the criminal charges against Eason, shifting the focus to her son's mental health. She claimed that the police were looking into the wrong person and insisted that the family's time in court to present evidence dating back to 2017 would come. Meanwhile, Jenelle continued to support Eason on social media, criticizing her mother, Barbara, and attributing Jace's mental health struggles to a variety of factors.

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shares Alarming Pic After Daughter Jaxie Breaks Her Arm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

The gag order also applies to Jace's biological father, Andrew Charles Lewis, and grandmother, Barbara, in addition to Jenelle Evans. Lewis, who has had little contact with Jace his entire life, confirmed the gag order and expressed his inability to discuss the situation. "Can't talk about it. Period. It's been officially gagged sorry," Andrew stated, declining further comment. Barbara Evans, who has custody of Jace, is also subject to the gag order, which limits her ability to speak publicly about the case.

Also Read: Here are the 5 Biggest 'Teen Mom' Feuds Of All Time

While the ramifications of violating the gag order are unknown, individuals may face penalties ranging from monetary damages to jail time. According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, the gag order was issued to prevent online discussions and interviews about Jace's custody case. The court deemed it necessary due to Jace's emotional distress as a result of the case's public nature.

EXCLUSIVE! Gag order issued to prevent Jenelle Evans, David Eason & others from talking about Jenelle's son Jace & his CPS case! The Ashley has the details: https://t.co/varo0YuGRp pic.twitter.com/9X6ZpQkIcm — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) December 4, 2023

Surprisingly, Andrew Charles Lewis has become involved in the CPS custody case despite having little to no communication with Jace for the majority of his life. Jace's newfound relationship with his father is said to have brought him joy.

More from Inquisitr

‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Makes Relationship Public After Making Her ‘Mystery Man’ Sign an NDA

‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Mocked For Requesting a Welfare Check For Farrah Abraham’s Daughter