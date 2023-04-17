Cop Crawls Through Sewers To Retrieve Taylor Swift Tickets After Fan Drops Phone

The process of getting tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was stressful on its own, but a TikTok video of Swift’s stop in Arlington, Texas, showed another stressful moment, proving how reaching her concert is a task on its own. @alexandjennika posted a video showing a policeman crawling out of a manhole after a fan allegedly dropped their phone in the gutter, as the tickets for the concert are digital. Two women stand beside the manhole and clap as the cop comes out of the manhole. The video has over 520,000 views. This proved Taylor wrong; she was actually not on her own in this scenario.

In the comments section, a woman named Adriene Davidson claimed that it was her phone that fell into the gutter. She later posted a video about what happened and cleared up some confusion, saying she took a carpool to the concert, and the driver dropped them off directly in front of a gutter. When Davidson got out of the car, she says her “phone broke [through her] bag and straight into the gutter." Davidson says she called 911 and was put “on hold.” She then apparently found the cop, who appears in the video, who she says handed her the phone before crawling out. Daily Dot reportedly reached out to Davidson for comment via email.

Taylor Swift kicked off yet another round of shows on The Eras Tour on April 13 in Tampa, Florida. “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” the superstar asked the crowd, per PEOPLE, before launching into the section of the show dedicated to her 2020 album "Folklore." “It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement.” Swift made a couple of changes during the first Tampa concert, including switching out a few of her costumes and adding Red (Taylor’s Version) cut “Treacherous” and the "Speak Now" title track to the setlist as the pair of surprise songs for the evening.

In a TikTok video shared by a fan account, Swift walks towards her background singers and lifts up the hem of her sequin Oscar de la Renta t-shirt dress to show them that the belt around her leg had snapped off, but Swift handled the gaffe in "style."

After mouthing a few words to the two women, she continues with her lines while the singers help detach the garter from the dress and ultimately take it off. At the same time, Swift happens to reach the point in the song with the lyric, "I end up in crisis (tale as old as time)," to which she hilariously nodded along while throwing her arm up in the air.

The sparkly accessory makes an appearance during the "Midnights" portion of her setlist. During the segment, Swift switches out the oversized one-piece for a blue Zuhair Murad bodysuit, covered in blue crystals and beaded fringe, that fully shows off the garter belt for songs "Bejeweled," "Vigilante Sh*t" and the finale track "Karma."