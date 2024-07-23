Conservatives Defend Melania Trump After Netizen Claims Donald Pays Her to Spend Time Together

A recent social media post about Melania Trump has sparked a heated debate online. The controversy began when user @RupertMyers shared a video of the former First Lady with a provocative caption: "I firmly believe that Donald Trump has to pay Melania money to literally just spend time with him." This statement got quick reactions from people who either liked or disliked the Trumps. Many conservatives rushed to support Melania, while only a few folks saw this as a chance to take shots at the couple's relationship.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alon Skuy

@HuxleyAgain responded bluntly, "You are clearly not married." Questioning the basis of the claim, @chadnagleesq asked, "Your 'firm belief' is based on what evidence exactly?" Some users took a more cynical view of the Trumps' relationship. @zachary1978 commented, "This is how escort services work of course. Both of them do not know what love is it's transactional."

I firmly believe that Donald Trump has to pay Melania money to literally just spend time with him pic.twitter.com/DnIxPGtsSl — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) July 20, 2024

Offering a different perspective, @CryptoWendyO pointed out, "Generally stay-at-home moms are given money from their working husbands to manage the households." @notmarcia attempted to shift the conversation, stating, "I disagree; however, let's play what about. What about a gold-digging babysitter going after a young widowed senator?"

I disagree; however, let’s play what about. What about a gold-digging babysitter going after a young widowed senator? — NotMarcia (@notmarcia) July 21, 2024

Strongly defending Melania, @AmyMek criticized the original post: "Leave it to the left to always have their mind in the gutter and thinking every woman is a potential prostitute. And to think you guys play yourself off as caring about women's rights." @DavidSimon91819 offered a historical perspective on Melania's patience: "It's not her first Rodeo. Melania is Slovenian. Slovenia has a complex history of being part of various empires and states, including the Roman Empire, the Republic of Venice, the Habsburg Monarchy, and Yugoslavia. She knows how to play this game!" @ScottishMum24 observed, "She's not even looking at him but ok whatever makes you feel better about yourself."

It's not her first Rodeo. Melania is Slovenian. Slovenia has a complex history of being part of various empires and states, including the Roman Empire, the Republic of Venice, the Habsburg Monarchy, and Yugoslavia. She knows how to play this game! — David Simonson (@DavidSimon91819) July 21, 2024

But, this is the internet after all, so some users chimed in to support the original X user and his claim that Melania was financially motivated to hang out with her husband. @L0ckwd stated, "He does! How do you think he got her in the first place? No billions of $$$, no Melania." Similarly, @BirrelleBee asserted, "She finds him loathsome. She always did. Transactional. Gets harder every year (and he does not)."

She finds him loathsome. She always did. Transactional. Gets harder every year (and he does not). — Sarah Bee🐝 (@BirrelleBee) July 21, 2024

Defending Trump, @jasonp246 responded, "I think you're projecting! Your pathetic attempt to mate doesn't reflect the actions of others…." Lastly, @flikQ speculated, "Prob where all the campaign money from his grift goes tbh."

You know the marriage us stable when your wife looks at you like this but still comes with you because she wants to support — Criticalis (@criticalis42) July 21, 2024

Melania and Donald married in 2005 and welcomed a son, Barron Trump, the following year, as per Business Insider. Melania had been missing a lot of Donald's 2024 campaign ever since he announced his run back in 2022. She only came back briefly for a private Log Cabin Republican event in West Palm Beach. But after a shocking incident where the former president almost got assassinated, Melania made a big public return at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee to stand by her husband.