When Common visited Jennifer Hudson, who is now officially his girlfriend, they had a cute and playful moment on her daytime talk program. During his Monday, January 22, visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show, Common surprised her with a huge arrangement of flowers. However, just one day after the show he visited The View panel, where he was bombarded with a bunch of awkward questions.

As reported by Decider, Sara Haines quickly asked him, "When people talk about you, a lot of the headlines lately—I know you’ve probably noticed—people want to know what’s going on in your love life. You were on The Jennifer Hudson Show yesterday, and when Jennifer asked if you were dating anyone, you shared—you never actually named names, though—but you said, you know, there was an incredible list of attributes about your partner." She continued, "You said she’s one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in my life—smart, talented, had to have her own talk show, had to have an EGOT. So, I want to get a little more specific right now: Are you dating Whoopi?"

Though Common seemed anxious, he smiled in response to Haines' lighthearted suggestion as she turned to wink at her co-host. Whoopi Goldberg didn't show any emotion and wouldn't say whether or not she was dating the visitor that morning. Haines jokingly concluded, "This is a safe space," to which Joy Behar added, "Yeah, come on!" Sunny Hostin also chimed in, "You can put it out right here." Common finally replied, "If the shoe fits. Well, look, Whoopi does fit all those attributes. I didn’t get a chance to shoot my shot, so…" Goldberg interrupted him, "He’s busy, OK? Don’t start no stuff with me and Jennifer!" Common said, "It's all love," laughing as he went on. He told Goldberg, "You do so much. I just want you to know that. You look beautiful; you look wonderful."

Perhaps Hudson and Common have shown they have much more in common than simply being two well-known artists from Chicago. On the Jennifer Hudson Show, the pair clearly hinted that they were dating each other. When Hudson asked him, "Are you dating anyone?" He claimed to be in a relationship with "one of the most beautiful people I ever met in my life," without disclosing the identity. He teased, "She’s smart; she loves God; she got something real down to earth about her. But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT; she had to win an Oscar for her first movie; she had to get her own talk show." Recall that in 2022, Hudson achieved her much-desired EGOT distinction. In addition, she had her own talk show and received an Oscar in 2007 for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in her debut feature film, "Dreamgirls." Hudson continued by stating that she is now seeing someone with whom she is "very happy."

