Comedian Kevin Brennan Slammed for Making Fun of Matthew Perry's Death in a Nasty Tweet

Kevin Brennan, the former Saturday Night Live writer, ridiculed Matthew Perry's devastating death. Everybody's beloved, Chandler Bing, was found unresponsive in a hot tub in his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles, California, and soon after, declared dead by the Los Angeles Police Department. His furious fans called out the comedian for his nasty tweet.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bobby Bank

Brennan posted a link to TMZ's article covering Perry's news and wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA." The comedian's tweet enraged fans, and they called him out on his distasteful tweet. A fan, @hoosiers713, commented, "Disgusting." Another fan, @kamalas_a_witch, questioned, "Why is drowning in a hot tub funny?"

A third fan, @sunnydazahead, sarcastically responded, "It's not, but look who posted it. He's not funny either." @LauraTo0211 scorned, "You are a lowlife human being and pathetic. You're probably jealous of him because you will never be [as] wonderful as he was. Karma." An account on X slammed the ex-SNL writer for being rude and disrespectful.

DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA



Friends' Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54 After Apparent Drowning https://t.co/fSA7d7hZ2f — The MLC Podcast (@mlcpodcast) October 29, 2023

@WFRecipes disapproved, "These words are utterly ridiculous for you to drum up the nerve to say at such a sensitive time for his family. Shame on you! Shame on you!" After receiving massive backlash for his insensitive condolence, the 63-year-old uttered words of clarification.

In a follow-up tweet, he said, "I didn't mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die." In response to a tweet that asked what was so funny about drowning in a hot tub, he replied, "Because it's not very deep." Brennan is also a host of his podcast, The Misery Loves Company.

Though he's worked as a former SNL writer, Brennan isn't as famous as his older sibling, Neal Brennan. However, the brothers have been estranged for quite some time, reported TMZ. Neal, of course, is the co-creator/writer of Chappelle's Show and has made quite a name for himself.

Several other fans accused him of attention-seeking since his work isn't as notable. Perry's death shook everyone, friends and family alike, and it was reported he was in good spirits days before he breathed his last. In his final hours, the 54-year-old played pickleball for two hours before he headed home.

Apparently, he was relaxing in his hot tub and sent his assistant to run some chores. After the assistant returned, he found the Friends star unresponsive and immediately informed his family and friends. A 17-year-old neighbor of Perry revealed he and his younger siblings saw everything and were left "disturbed" after police arrived at his LA mansion.

The neighbor reported, "I was actually home when the ambulance showed up and looked outside." He continued, "It was very disturbing and very sad after all those years.. from what he's gone through and his addictions and whatever," reported The U.S. Sun. He also praised the actor for his friendly behavior. "I was very heartbroken to see what happened. I encountered him once; he was very friendly, friendlier than I thought," continued the neighbor. "Very nice genuine guy."

