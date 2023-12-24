Coach Andy Reid Supports Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance: “I’m Happy for Both”

Andy Reid, the coach of the Chiefs, has recently expressed his admiration for both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The Super Bowl-winning coach exclusively told People, "Listen, I'm a big fan so I'm glad she was here and I hope she enjoyed it." Reid said this while outlining his response to the Lover hitmaker's continued attendance during NFL games. He added, "She's got a great guy she's dating right now, so I'm happy for both of them." Swift proved to be a "lucky charm" once again for Kelce as the Chiefs won Sunday at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots, 27-17.

Since the NFL player and Cruel Summer songstress started dating, Reid has made it clear in many interviews that he approves of the pair. In October, Reid disclosed during an appearance on Outkick's The Five Spot, "I knew her from Philadelphia; her dad was a big NFL fan, so I had met her when she was real young, and her dad."

During his interview, Reid also joked and claimed to have played Cupid for Swift and Kelce to fall in love. "I joked about setting Kelce up, and, you know, I'm just saying!" Reid chuckled alongside the host of the program. "She's a good girl, she's into it, we're glad she's here," Reid added of Swift at the time.

Meanwhile, as reported by NYPost, Kelce refers to Swift as his "lucky charm". "He jokes she is his good luck charm,” a source had revealed, "Taylor is having the time of her life at these football games cheering on Travis,” an insider said. "She and her friends are fully embracing this era and are having a lot of fun being there.” Swift supported the Chiefs for the first time in late September while seated in a suite at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium alongside Kelce's mother, Donna. A source had earlier revealed to People that Donna "likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”

“I thought it would be over at that point, but it seems to just continue, and every week just seems to trump the week before,” Donna had said on a podcast while describing the couple's earlier stages of relationship. “So it’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.” During an episode of his weekly podcast, New Heights with his brother Jason and Travis had gushed about the chemistry between his mother and Swift. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her,” the NFL tight-end player said. “The friends and family … she looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course," he added.

