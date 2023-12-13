Chris Wallace's ratings on CNN have taken a nosedive, plummeting by more than 50%, following his criticism of TIME's decision to name Taylor Swift as the magazine's 2023 Person of the Year. The host of The Chris Wallace Show attacked this move, suggesting that Swift's selection was merely a 'marketing play' by the struggling magazine, as per Radar Online.

During the weekend, Wallace took issue with TIME's editorial choice, stating, "To me, it sure looks like a pure marketing play for a magazine that used to have a circulation of more than 4 million and is now down to a little more than 1 million." This commentary stirred controversy and led to a substantial decline in viewership for The Chris Wallace Show, particularly among the crucial 25-54 age demographic.

Nielsen data from Wallace's last five shows revealed a significant drop, with a 51% decrease in viewers aged 25-54 from November 4 to December 2. In absolute numbers, Wallace's viewership in this demographic fell from 122,000 to 60,000 during this period. The overall viewership for The Chris Wallace Show also saw a devastating 12% decrease, declining from 620,000 on November 4 to 543,000 on December 2.

The criticism extended beyond ratings, as Wallace faced backlash from guests on his show. Journalist Kara Swisher expressed disapproval of Wallace's remarks, and Lulu Garcia-Navarro went so far as to demand that he remove his Swifty bracelet, as per The Daily Mail. The debate on The Chris Wallace Show intensified as Wallace suggested alternatives for TIME's Person of the Year, including Chinese leader Xi Jinping and ousted OpenAI CEO Robert Altman.

This controversy followed at the heels of Wallace's recent on-air comment to actor Adam Driver, where he remarked that the latter doesn't 'look like a typical movie star.' Fans slammed Wallace's 'audacity,' praising Driver's classy response. The exchange, part of Wallace's Max series, triggered social media outrage, with critics calling Wallace a 'scumbag.' Driver, known for his talent, dismissed appearance criticism, saying, "I look how I look; I can't change that." Wallace's remarks, seen as disrespectful, ignited a heated online debate about body image and professionalism in interviews.

Despite the pushback from fellow panelists, Wallace defended his stance, emphasizing that his criticism was directed at TIME rather than Swift. Swisher, a vocal supporter of Swift, countered Wallace's arguments, highlighting Swift's cultural and economic impact, especially owing to her global Eras tour.

The discussion about TIME's Person of the Year has become a focal point, with Swift's selection coming after a landmark year for the artist. The controversy surrounding Wallace's comments adds another layer to the ongoing discourse about media coverage and celebrity recognition. Wallace's criticism of TIME's choice for Person of the Year has not only impacted his show's ratings but also sparked a heated debate among panelists and viewers.

