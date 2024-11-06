Cindy Crawford Revealed the Odd Reason Princess Diana Wanted Her to Meet William and Harry

Cindy Crawford was fortunate to meet the late Princess Diana before the royal's sudden demise. The model shared a video from Netflix's The Crown and recalled how she and her team were in absolute shock to receive a phone call from the Princess of Wales for a meeting. Diana wanted Crawford to meet her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry for this reason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

According to a report, Prince William fancied Crawford as a teenage boy, so much so that she was one of the models he had pinned up on his bedroom wall. Alongside her post, she captioned, "A little cameo on @thecrownetflix. I still vividly remember visiting Kensington Palace to meet Diana and a teenage William (who had just discovered the "Super Models)," per The Mirror.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford)

In addition, Crawford shared a major throwback snap of herself with Diana (originally posted in August 2017) in which she explained her first meeting with the late princess. The now-58-year-old model wrote, "This photo was taken at Kensington Palace. Princess Diana had somehow got the number to my office and called herself to ask for me," adding that she asked Crawford to "come by for tea" the next time she was in London. "I think Prince William was just starting to notice models and she thought it would be a cute surprise for him and Prince Harry," she further wrote. Predictably, the supermodel was nervous about meeting the royalty but recounted that talking to Diana felt like "talking to a girlfriend [and] she was a class act" and a perfect example of what a "modern-day woman should be."

William, who was a teenager at the time, also talked about his embarrassing encounter with Crawford in a 2017 documentary, Diana, Our Mother. He admitted turning red and being completely "awestruck" meeting Claudia Schiffer alongside Crawford. "I went bright red and didn't quite know what to say and sort of fumbled," confessed William. "I think I pretty much fell down the stairs on the way up."

Years later, in 2020, Crawford went down memory lane with fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell on her YouTube show No Filter Naomi about her "intimidating" meeting with Diana. "I was so intimidated meeting Princess Diana and being at Kensington Palace and how just completely down to earth she was," said the Fair Game star, noting that not being an English, she didn't know the royal protocols to follow.

Can’t believe it’s been 22 years. You are loved and missed everyday. Rest In Peace Princess Diana. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/FSmIc6vF8B — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) September 1, 2019

Ahead in their conversation, Crawford told Campbell what Diana wore for their meeting, "I feel like she was in jeans and a cashmere sweater. Not barefoot, but almost that vibe of being super laid back." Campbell, who also happened to meet Diana felt "blessed" to have known her. "I loved Princess Diana, I just loved her. Humble, how down-to-earth, and I'm just blessed to know her for the time that I did," gushed Campbell.